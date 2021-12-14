Dhaka-Ctg oil pipeline to be ready by June

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 13: The petroleum products will directly go to Dhaka through pipeline in June next.

The installation of 246km- long Chattogram-Dhaka oil pipeline is expected to be completed in June next year.

Col Jahangir Hussain, Project Director of the pipeline,told the Daily Observer that the installation of the pipeline has been progressing in four spots-- Chattogram, Feni, Cumilla and Munshiganj.

A total of 50km pipes have already arrived in the country, adding he said, 100km pipes will arrive in January and the rest 100 km pipes will arrive in March.

Col Jahangir hoped that the installations of 246 km long pipeline would be completed by June.

"Accordingly, the piping of the petroleum products from Chattogram to Dhaka will begin from June next,' he confirmed.

Those pipes have been manufactured in China.The state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has taken the project for supplying fuel oil from Chattogram to Dhaka in an attempt to check pilferage and ensuring quick supply with an estimated cost of Taka 27 billion.

Presently, oil tankers usually transport oil from Godnail and Fatullah in Narayanganj through waterways to the depots in the country's northern areas including Baghabari (Pabna), Chilmari (Kurigram) and north-western Chachna Bazar

(Sunamganj).

The 237.71-km 16-inch diameter pipeline will be installed from BPC's Chattogram tank terminal at Padma Oil Installations at Patenga to Godnail tank terminal in Narayanganj.

Besides, the BPC will install another 8.29-km 10-inch diameter pipeline from Godnail to Fatullah in Narayanganj.

Another 59.23-km 8-inch diameter pipeline from Cumilla to Chandpur will also be set up to supply oil to Chandpur areas later on. The oil transportation pipeline will be secured as it will be three-LEP (Layer Extruded Polyethylene Coating) coated pipeline.

Once the pipeline is installed, it would help cut time in oil delivery to end-users, traffic congestion and accidents during transportation and other unforeseen bottlenecks like natural disasters and strike.

Meanwhile, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), the government's highest economic policy-making body, approved the pipeline project in October in 2019.

BPC sources further said, Dhaka and its adjacent areas consume nearly two million tonnes of oil a year.

Some 200 oil tankers are used to transport nearly 90 per cent of oil through waterways.

Currently, Bangladesh depends on coastal tankers, railway wagons and tank-lorries to carry refined oils to end-users after import from global suppliers into Chattogram depots as it has no major oil-carrying pipeline.

Small barges, mostly owned by the private sector, also carry petroleum products on various river routes.

The BPC imports nearly 1.3 million tonnes of crude oil and 5.2 million tonnes of refined oil annually to meet the total consumption of the country. Besides, different natural gas fields and private fractionation plants supply around 0.30 million tonnes of petroleum products.

BPC observed that an amount of Taka 1.50 billion would be saved annually as transportation cost and by checking pilferage during transportation through railway and waterways.

It was alleged that a good quantity of fuel oil is being stolen at different points on the railway and waterway routes during its supply from Chattogram port and Eastern Refinery Limited to different areas across the country.

Besides, the current oil supply system is less secure than the underground pipeline systems.

Meanwhile, the BPC management had selected Bangladesh Army as the contractor for setting up the oil transportation pipeline.









