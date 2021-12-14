Cabinet approves draft law on protection of customers from online fraud  

The Cabinet on Monday approved the draft of "Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2021" keeping the provision of prohibiting services by such errant payment gateways that witnessed huge money flows after escrow, a third-party payment gateway service, had been made compulsory in e-commerce shopping.

The meeting, held on Monday at the Secretariat, has also approved the drafts of 'Trade Organizations Act, 2021' and 'International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (ICDDRB) Act, 2021'.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban while other Cabinet members attended from the Cabinet conference room of the Secretariat.

After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed media about its decisions.

At the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet cleared the draft of President Md Abdul Hamid's speech to be delivered in the first session of the new year of 2022 in the Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament).

Khandker Anwarul Islam said that following the draft of the Bangladesh Bank, the Finance Division under the Finance Ministry placed the draft of the "Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2021" to ban services by such errant

payment gateways that witnessed huge money flows after escrow, a third-party payment gateway service, had been made compulsory in e-commerce shopping.

He said the new law was promulgated to rein in unlicensed payment gateways that allegedly siphoned off online shoppers' advance money that they had kept to themselves as a third party.

As per the draft law, any anomaly committed by the payment gateways will be deemed as non-bail-able criminal offence. If allegations are proved, the people responsible will have to pay at least Tk 50 lakh in fines and suffer five years in jail.

Around Tk 1,300 crore might have been siphoned off Bangladesh by Foster - a payment gateway for beleaguered e-shopping platforms such as Evaly, Eorange, Adyan Mart and Qcoom. But, the Bangladesh Bank now cannot take action against this errant payment gateway due to inexistence of a law at present.

In the meantime, the Home Ministry has formed an inter-ministerial committee, headed by Additional Commerce Secretary AHM Safiquzzaman, to ensure that no new company can dupe customers.

The committee, comprising representatives from law enforcement and intelligence agencies as well, will work on finding ways to refund customers their money now stuck either with e-commerce companies or in payment gateways.

According to the draft law, the central bank will be able to take action against all payment gateways operating in the country for violating the law. Continuation of payment services without having a licence or even after its licence is revoked will be considered an offence, it adds.

The law also states that a defaulter cannot be a director of such institutions. The directors will not be allowed to transfer their shares without the prior approval of the Bangladesh Bank.

According to the draft law, Bangladesh Bank officials will be able to inspect any office of all institutions involved in the payment system and will take disciplinary action if any irregularities are found.

The central bank can take one or more actions against a payment gateway and its director, chief executive and other officials concerned for violating any provision of the act.

The Bangladesh Bank has already started formulating a policy on how the buyer will be refunded in escrow service in case of order cancellation. Because, the escrow service circular did not explicitly mention several issues such as the period after order cancellation to qualify for the refund claim, or whether the order will be cancelled only at the request of the buyer.

According to draft of new 'Trade Organizations Act, 2021', the trade bodies that would be formed under the law will have scope to enrol foreigners as members. In the existing law, there was no scope to enrol a member from the foreign investors.

Once the law is passed in the Jatiya Sangsad, the Trade Organization Ordinance, 1961 would be repealed, the Cabinet Secretary said.

He said that the draft of "ICDDRB Act, 2021" was brought to legalise the activities and bring the authority under a legal framework.











