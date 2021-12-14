Growing cost of agri-inputs, diesel likely to deplete farmers’ profit

Rising diesel prices have had a direct impact on agriculture. The production cost per bigha (33 decimal) of new crop has increased from Tk 1,500 to Tk 2,000. The cost of using the tiller has been increased by about 30 per cent.

Marginal farmers claim that the cost of production has gone up due to higher prices of seeds and pesticides. But they are not getting fair price of the crop during the season. They have to count losses.

Rabi season cultivation is going on in the northern districts. Fields are full of new crops. Many farmers are cultivating potatoes, wheat and mustard and all other seasonal vegetables. The yield is good but the farmers are struggling to cultivate due to rising prices of fertilizer, seeds and pesticides.

The rising cost of diesel has increased the cost of production. So many sharecroppers are turning away from cultivation. Agriculture officials also believe that the increase in diesel prices is having a negative impact on crop cultivation. Costs are rising.

According to the Agriculture Department, harvesting of Aman paddy has started in most parts of the country. Work is underway to make seedbed of Boro paddy. Irrigation of northern lands will start in a few days. The price of diesel, the main fuel for this irrigation device (power tiller) has been increased by Tk 15 per litre.

Ziaul Haque, Member Director of Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC) told the daily Observer that the total number of farmers in the country is two crore.

Of these, 1.94 crore people are under irrigation. There are one crore 23.59 lakh farmers under diesel irrigation alone. About 10 lakh tonnes of diesel in needed per year for irrigation.

Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRI)

says 20 liters of diesel is required for irrigation and cultivation in every bigha of land. The increase in diesel price this year will cost farmers an additional Tk 300 per bigha. This will reduce profit by about 3 per cent. In this Boro season, the additional cost of irrigation for the farmers will be Tk 756.81 crore.

Concerned people say that the production cost of paddy of farmers is continuously increasing every year. Fertilizer and pesticide prices are on the rise. Wages of agricultural workers are also increasing. In all, the production cost per kg of paddy is increasing by one to two taka per year. According to the government, the production cost per kg of Boro paddy increased by Tk 26 last season. In other words, the cost per farmer of paddy production is Tk 1,060. This will create additional pressure as the cost of irrigation increases. It will have an impact on the rural economy as a whole.

Joynal Abedin Mukul, President of the Naogaon Khetmajur Adibasi Samiti, said the cost of irrigation and transportation has already gone up due to the rise in oil prices. Production costs have also increased by 30 per cent.

About 40 per cent of the total demand of the country is used in transportation and agriculture. Therefore, the concerned people demanded to withdraw the decision of continuous crop production and increase the price in the interest of the farmers.

According to sources said that nearly two lakh farmers in Kurigram have been affected by the increase in diesel price. There is no electricity in these chars. Farmers here have to cultivate with diesel-powered shallow pump machines.

In addition to the continuous rise in the price of fertilizer and pesticides, the farmers in the char areas have become frustrated with the high rate of the increase in price of diesel.

Kurigram is a district surrounded by 16 rivers including Brahmaputra, Dharla, Teesta and Dudhkumar. Since there are no factories, most of the people here depend on agriculture. Burrows and fallow lands are cultivated in the highlands of the district through electric irrigation. However, the cultivation of 35,000 hectares of land in the char region is dependent on diesel-powered engines.

Most of the crops including Boro, Aman, maize and vegetables are irrigated in the char areas. In order to cultivate these lands, irrigation has to be done almost every day. This will further increase the production cost of the crop. Farmers will not be able to benefit. Considering these issues, the farmers of the char areas have demanded reduction in the price of diesel.

Mojibar Rahman, a farmer from Char Sarodob village in Dharla river basin of Holokhana union in Kurigram Sadar upazila, told this correspondent that the failure to reconcile the cost with the production income will result in huge losses to the char farmers.

Liton Ahmed, a farmer of Roumari Upazila Sadar Union, said, "I have prepared land for cultivation of potato, maize and other vegetables." But the amount that will increase due to the increase in the price of diesel, will not feed. I am worried about whether I will be able to cultivate the land even after preparing it."

Kurigram Agricultural Extension Department District Training Officer agriculturist Shamsuddin Mia said, "As a result of the increase in the price of diesel, the sandy lands in the char areas have to be irrigated and cultivated every day." This will increase the cost of production. Irrigation has to be done every day especially to eat paddy and maize cultivated in char areas. That is why we are advising the farmers in the char areas to cultivate the crops that are produced with less irrigation.













