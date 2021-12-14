Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 December, 2021, 7:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM asks all to be alert to ‘Omicron’

Published : Tuesday, 14 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 336
Staff Correspondent

PM asks all to be alert to ‘Omicron’

PM asks all to be alert to ‘Omicron’

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday instructed all concerned to remain alert to the new Covid-19 variant 'Omicron'.
She has also urged the people to follow the health guidelines to avert infection and spreading of the virus.
She has also asked the authorities concerned to start providing booster dose to face the Covid-19 pandemic and save the country's people from the virus infection.
The directives were given during the informal discussion of the cabinet meeting held on Monday at secretariat.
The PM joined the discussion virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban while other cabinet members joined from the cabinet conference room at secretariat.
About her special instructions, Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam told the briefing that there was a lot of discussion at the Monday's meeting, especially on Omicron issues.
"The authorities have been instructed to deal with the issue very carefully as it's spreading around the world swiftly," he said.
Bangladesh on Saturday detected the first cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in two Bangladeshi women cricketers who returned from Zimbabwe last week.
Regarding their treatment and care, he said the two women cricketers were kept under care.
About the procedures of booster dose of vaccination, he said the Health Minister briefed the meeting about its planning of booster dose.
The government is working on the issue if it will be given free of cost or not and setting a date to launch the booster does.
At the meeting, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inquired about the progress of vaccination across the country and the ministry's preparation. She also inquired about vaccination for the students.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque elaborated the progress at the meeting. "More than 11 crore dose vaccines have already been administered. 1.5 crore more doses of vaccines would be given within this month.
But, there is no major progress in providing vaccines to the students.
The PM asked the minister to pay attention and accelerate the vaccination for the students.
At the meeting, the Health Minister informed that the Omicron variant of the virus spreads apace. So, the people of the country must remain alert and careful to avert spreading its infection.
The new variant, first detected in South Africa, which is deemed highly contagious and capable of undergoing frequent mutations, has pushed many countries to revert the relaxed restrictions to their previous state of stern travel curb.
The Bangladesh government has recently made 14 days of institutional quarantine mandatory for those returning from seven African countries which have detected Omicron.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Omicron variant has so far been reported in 57 nations and the number of patients needing hospitalisation is likely to rise as it spreads.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Court rejects Pori Moni’s objection petition
First person dies from omicron variant in United Kingdom
3 more die of Covid-19, positivity rate 1.75pc
Rohingyas want nothing more than safe return: UN expert
Tribunal rejects case against Murad
Elon Musk named Time’s 2021 ‘Person of the Year’
People over 60 to get booster dose
Dhaka-Ctg oil pipeline to be ready by June


Latest News
Martyred Intellectuals Day being observed in Panchagarh
Kim Kardashian passes key exam to become a lawyer
Belarus jails opposition leader's husband for 18 years
Belarusian opposition leader jailed for 18 years over protests
A 'huge star' groped me during audition, says James Bond actress Naomie Harris
Norway tightens Covid curbs amid Omicron surge
ACCA Careers, Career Navigator launched
Cop killed in Narayanganj road accident
Bangladesh reports 295 fresh cases from Covid
Yunus receives ‘Champion of Global Change Award’
Most Read News
Blinken begins Asia tour, with China in focus
Business sentiment cautious in Japan as virus fears linger
One killed, 10 injured in Pabna pre-polls violence
Israeli PM meets Abu Dhabi crown prince on historic visit
Man slaughters wife, son suspecting extramarital affair
Boris Johnson warns of omicron 'tidal wave'
After UAE law change, out-of-wedlock babies still in shadows
Unnatural death of teacher: Closure of KUET extended
Bangabandhu Parishad USA calls for withdrawal of sanction on RAB
South Africa’s president tests corona positive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft