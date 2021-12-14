

PM asks all to be alert to ‘Omicron’

She has also urged the people to follow the health guidelines to avert infection and spreading of the virus.

She has also asked the authorities concerned to start providing booster dose to face the Covid-19 pandemic and save the country's people from the virus infection.

The directives were given during the informal discussion of the cabinet meeting held on Monday at secretariat.

The PM joined the discussion virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban while other cabinet members joined from the cabinet conference room at secretariat.

About her special instructions, Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam told the briefing that there was a lot of discussion at the Monday's meeting, especially on Omicron issues.

"The authorities have been instructed to deal with the issue very carefully as it's spreading around the world swiftly," he said.

Bangladesh on Saturday detected the first cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in two Bangladeshi women cricketers who returned from Zimbabwe last week.

Regarding their treatment and care, he said the two women cricketers were kept under care.

About the procedures of booster dose of vaccination, he said the Health Minister briefed the meeting about its planning of booster dose.

The government is working on the issue if it will be given free of cost or not and setting a date to launch the booster does.

At the meeting, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inquired about the progress of vaccination across the country and the ministry's preparation. She also inquired about vaccination for the students.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque elaborated the progress at the meeting. "More than 11 crore dose vaccines have already been administered. 1.5 crore more doses of vaccines would be given within this month.

But, there is no major progress in providing vaccines to the students.

The PM asked the minister to pay attention and accelerate the vaccination for the students.

At the meeting, the Health Minister informed that the Omicron variant of the virus spreads apace. So, the people of the country must remain alert and careful to avert spreading its infection.

The new variant, first detected in South Africa, which is deemed highly contagious and capable of undergoing frequent mutations, has pushed many countries to revert the relaxed restrictions to their previous state of stern travel curb.

The Bangladesh government has recently made 14 days of institutional quarantine mandatory for those returning from seven African countries which have detected Omicron.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Omicron variant has so far been reported in 57 nations and the number of patients needing hospitalisation is likely to rise as it spreads.









