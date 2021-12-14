Appeal for help to save ailing son

Md Siddiqur Rahman who hails from Chumurdi village of Bhganga Upazila in Faridpur district made a plea for financial help from wealthy and philanthropic people for treatment of his ailing son who is now at his 30s and suffering from kidney ailment for quite some time. Siddiqur Rahman now on retirement as a staff of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) says he is passing in severe financial crisis and only financial help from well to do people can help him to continue treatment of his son to save his life.

His bank account: Md Siddiqur RAhman A/C No 6522, Uttara Bank, Romna Branch, Purana Paltan, Dhaka-1000.