Six more test positive for Covid-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 13: A total of six people were detected positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours till Monday after testing 1,469 samples in 10 Covid-19 laboratories in Chattogram district.

The total number of recovered patients from the deadly virus rose to 93,334 with the curing of 104 more people in the last 24 hours till Monday. Dr Ilias Chowdhury, civil surgeon of Chattogram district, said that the percentage of recovery rate is 91.36. -BSS







