DU chalks out programmes

The authorities of Dhaka University (DU) have chalked out elaborate programmes to observe the Martyred Intellectual Day today.

Bangladesh observes December 14 as Martyred Intellectuals Day to commemorate those intellectuals who were killed by Pakistani forces and their collaborators in 1971 during the country's Liberation War.

The Martyred Intellectual Day programmes will feature hoisting black flag at main buildings including VC's Bhaban at 6.15am, assemblage of students, teachers, officials and workers at Aparajeya Bangla at 6.30am, placing wreaths at the university central mosque premises' graveyard, Jagannath Hall premises' Smritisoudha and Smritisoudha of different residential areas of the university. -BSS











