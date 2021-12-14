Dismantling of ‘Crystal Gold’ ship begins after over 4 yrs

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 13: Dismantling of 'Crystal Gold', the vessel that ran aground at Chattogram's Parki Sea Beach over four years ago during cyclone Mora, finally began on Sunday with the clearance of the Department of Environment.

According to the Chattogram Environment Department, Bangladeshi-owned ship 'Crystal Gold' having capacity of about 40,000 metric tons ran aground on Parki Beach on May 30 in 2017 after being hit by Cyclone Mora.

The owners failed to remove the vessel despite several attempts.

Later, Four Star Enterprise bought the ship and started dismantling the vessel but it was suspended in 2019 after the company was fined Tk 2 crore for doing the work without the permission of the Environment Department.

After the end of long legal complications, the company started the work as the Environment Department gave them permission to break the ship there on various conditions.

Director of Four Star Enterprise Amjad Hossain said, "We have got clearance from the court and the Environment Department for dismantling the ship. We have also paid the fine imposed by DoE for causing environmental damages."

The Environment Department also formed a seven-member monitoring committee in this regard.

Anwara Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sheikh Jobayer Ahmed said the Environment Department has given permission to demolish Crystal Gold ship on various conditions. -UNB







