Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 December, 2021, 7:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Dismantling of ‘Crystal Gold’ ship begins after over 4 yrs

Published : Tuesday, 14 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 310

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 13: Dismantling of 'Crystal Gold', the vessel that ran aground at Chattogram's Parki Sea Beach over four years ago during cyclone Mora, finally began on Sunday with the clearance of the Department of Environment.
According to the Chattogram Environment Department, Bangladeshi-owned ship 'Crystal Gold' having capacity of about 40,000 metric tons ran aground on Parki Beach on May 30 in 2017 after being hit by Cyclone Mora.
The owners failed to remove the vessel despite several attempts.
Later, Four Star Enterprise bought the ship and started dismantling the vessel but it was suspended in 2019 after the company was fined Tk 2 crore for doing the work without the permission of the Environment Department.
After the end of long legal complications, the company started the work as the Environment Department gave them permission to break the ship there on various conditions.
Director of Four Star Enterprise Amjad Hossain said, "We have got clearance from the court and the Environment Department for dismantling the ship. We have also paid the fine imposed by DoE for causing environmental damages."
The Environment Department also formed a seven-member monitoring committee in this regard.
Anwara Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sheikh Jobayer Ahmed said the Environment Department has given permission to demolish Crystal Gold ship on various conditions.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Appeal for help to save ailing son
Six more test positive for Covid-19 in Ctg
White Panel, a BNP-backed teachers association of Dhaka University
DU chalks out programmes
CMP Commissioner distributes gift items and leaflets among registered drivers
CMCH Principal speaks at a seminar initiated by the Department of Ophthalmology
CPA Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan inaugurates the Vitamin A Capsule Campaign
Dismantling of ‘Crystal Gold’ ship begins after over 4 yrs


Latest News
Martyred Intellectuals Day being observed in Panchagarh
Kim Kardashian passes key exam to become a lawyer
Belarus jails opposition leader's husband for 18 years
Belarusian opposition leader jailed for 18 years over protests
A 'huge star' groped me during audition, says James Bond actress Naomie Harris
Norway tightens Covid curbs amid Omicron surge
ACCA Careers, Career Navigator launched
Cop killed in Narayanganj road accident
Bangladesh reports 295 fresh cases from Covid
Yunus receives ‘Champion of Global Change Award’
Most Read News
Blinken begins Asia tour, with China in focus
Business sentiment cautious in Japan as virus fears linger
One killed, 10 injured in Pabna pre-polls violence
Israeli PM meets Abu Dhabi crown prince on historic visit
Man slaughters wife, son suspecting extramarital affair
Boris Johnson warns of omicron 'tidal wave'
After UAE law change, out-of-wedlock babies still in shadows
Unnatural death of teacher: Closure of KUET extended
Bangabandhu Parishad USA calls for withdrawal of sanction on RAB
South Africa’s president tests corona positive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft