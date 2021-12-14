Woman, baby boy stabbed dead, husband held

NARSINGDI, Dec 13: A 26-year-old woman and her 13-month-old baby boy were stabbed to death allegedly by her husband at Ghoradia in Sadar upazila of Narsingdi district early Monday.

The deceased were identified as Reshmi Akter, 26, wife of Fakhrul Mia and their child Salam Safayet, residents of Narsingdi municipality area.

Quoting local people, Saugatul Alam, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, said Fakhrul married Reshmi two years back and he used to torture her.

On Sunday night, Fakhrul returned home around 12 am and local people heard the sound of groaning from the house around 2 am.

When neighbours entered their house, they found Reshmi and her child lying in a pool of blood.

They also caught Fakhrul while he was trying to flee the scene.

Pervez Mia, father of Reshmi, said, "Fakhrul was a drug addict and we had no idea about it before the marriage."

Police said Fakhrul might have killed his wife and baby boy suspecting that she had an extramarital affair. -UNB







