Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 December, 2021, 7:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Woman, baby boy stabbed dead, husband held

Published : Tuesday, 14 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 425

NARSINGDI, Dec 13: A 26-year-old woman and her 13-month-old baby boy were stabbed to death allegedly by her husband at Ghoradia in Sadar upazila of Narsingdi district early Monday.
The deceased were identified as Reshmi Akter, 26, wife of Fakhrul Mia and their child Salam Safayet, residents of Narsingdi municipality area.
Quoting local people, Saugatul Alam, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, said Fakhrul married Reshmi two years back and he used to torture her.
On Sunday night, Fakhrul returned home around 12 am and local people heard the sound of groaning from the house around 2 am.
When neighbours entered their house, they found Reshmi and her child lying in a pool of blood.
They also caught Fakhrul while he was trying to flee the scene.
Pervez Mia, father of Reshmi, said, "Fakhrul was a drug addict and we had no idea about it before the marriage."
Police said Fakhrul might have killed his wife and baby boy suspecting that she had an extramarital affair.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Appeal for help to save ailing son
Six more test positive for Covid-19 in Ctg
White Panel, a BNP-backed teachers association of Dhaka University
DU chalks out programmes
CMP Commissioner distributes gift items and leaflets among registered drivers
CMCH Principal speaks at a seminar initiated by the Department of Ophthalmology
CPA Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan inaugurates the Vitamin A Capsule Campaign
Dismantling of ‘Crystal Gold’ ship begins after over 4 yrs


Latest News
Martyred Intellectuals Day being observed in Panchagarh
Kim Kardashian passes key exam to become a lawyer
Belarus jails opposition leader's husband for 18 years
Belarusian opposition leader jailed for 18 years over protests
A 'huge star' groped me during audition, says James Bond actress Naomie Harris
Norway tightens Covid curbs amid Omicron surge
ACCA Careers, Career Navigator launched
Cop killed in Narayanganj road accident
Bangladesh reports 295 fresh cases from Covid
Yunus receives ‘Champion of Global Change Award’
Most Read News
Blinken begins Asia tour, with China in focus
Business sentiment cautious in Japan as virus fears linger
One killed, 10 injured in Pabna pre-polls violence
Israeli PM meets Abu Dhabi crown prince on historic visit
Man slaughters wife, son suspecting extramarital affair
Boris Johnson warns of omicron 'tidal wave'
After UAE law change, out-of-wedlock babies still in shadows
Unnatural death of teacher: Closure of KUET extended
Bangabandhu Parishad USA calls for withdrawal of sanction on RAB
South Africa’s president tests corona positive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft