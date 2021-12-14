Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 December, 2021, 7:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Marching forward towards a Digital Bangladesh

Published : Tuesday, 14 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 204

While addressing the joint celebrations of Digital Bangladesh Day 2021 and Digital Bangladesh Award Distribution Ceremony at the city's Bangabandhu International Conference Centre through a virtual summit - Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said she is no longer worried about the fulfilment of her Vision 2041 - turning Bangladesh into a developed and prosperous country. She applauded the award recipients for gradually realising the dream of a prosperous Bangladesh.

It is indeed encouraging to note that our young innovators are showing growing courage as their talents keep flourishing through innovative schemes. Giving a boost to the ICT sector, the PM also said if digital devices can be produced and exported properly, it may exceed all other sectors, including RMG, in earning foreign currency. However, the ICT sector is the fastest growing among all sectors in our economy. The country has fast emerged as a freelance IT and IT-enabled services outsourcing (ITES) centre.

We acknowledge the abbreviation "ICT" is no longer a luxurious word, rather it has become one of the basic needs during the pandemic time. Online meeting, virtual conference, online education, telemedicine, e-commerce and many other sectors had grown significantly during the last one and a half year, and the country did not come into a complete standstill despite the pandemic.

Although the government's allocated budget for the ICT sector has increased this year by 690 crores, but it is essential to develop the software development sector coupled with developing skilled human resource, otherwise the backbone of this industry. That said - the hiked up budget does not have a clear breakdown of the allocated amount. Moreover, it is not clear how much has been set aside to procure software and ITES and maintenance.

Undeniably, more local and foreign investments are needed in this sector. In order to attract investors, the tax exemption period should be extended to 2030. The sooner this decision is taken, the more investors will be interested in investing in the sector. We request the government authorities concerned to sincerely consider this suggestion. Another food for thought, if broadband internet services can be expanded to remote areas at an affordable rate, our young people will be able to start their own ventures using internet and start contributing more to the economy. Not to forget, Bangladesh has already become the second-largest supplier of online labour.

Around 500,000 active freelancers are working regularly, out of 650,000 registered freelancers in the country and they are reportedly generating $100 million annually, according to the ICT Division of Bangladesh. Thus, the country has already become a key player in the digital world. Digital economy is shaping the new Bangladesh. Therefore, the corporate tax exemption on internet service providers, also a key stakeholder of the Digital Bangladesh Vision, will lead to infrastructural development and increased employment and economic activities.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Marching forward towards a Digital Bangladesh
Metro rail to roll out on Victory Day ’22
Restoring job market in Malaysia a success
No accurate info on disabled persons in country
A jolt can turn our port city into rubbles
Keep Omicron at bay
Aminbazar case verdict reflects people’s aspirations
Plan to build world’s longest marine  drive on cards


Latest News
Martyred Intellectuals Day being observed in Panchagarh
Kim Kardashian passes key exam to become a lawyer
Belarus jails opposition leader's husband for 18 years
Belarusian opposition leader jailed for 18 years over protests
A 'huge star' groped me during audition, says James Bond actress Naomie Harris
Norway tightens Covid curbs amid Omicron surge
ACCA Careers, Career Navigator launched
Cop killed in Narayanganj road accident
Bangladesh reports 295 fresh cases from Covid
Yunus receives ‘Champion of Global Change Award’
Most Read News
Blinken begins Asia tour, with China in focus
Business sentiment cautious in Japan as virus fears linger
One killed, 10 injured in Pabna pre-polls violence
Israeli PM meets Abu Dhabi crown prince on historic visit
Man slaughters wife, son suspecting extramarital affair
Boris Johnson warns of omicron 'tidal wave'
After UAE law change, out-of-wedlock babies still in shadows
Unnatural death of teacher: Closure of KUET extended
Bangabandhu Parishad USA calls for withdrawal of sanction on RAB
South Africa’s president tests corona positive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft