Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 December, 2021, 7:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Improve services in government hospitals

Published : Tuesday, 14 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 252

Dear Sir

Most of the people in our country depend on government hospitals when they are sick. But many patients are dissatisfied with the services provided in government hospitals. The unhygienic environment of the hospital is one of the problems.

From the time of entering to the hospital, uncomfortable condition like bad smell and garbage was observed. Many of the people complain about the quality of food provided to admitted patients. The biggest problem is the shortage of medicines. Although there is a facility to buy a doctor's advice by purchasing a ticket at a low price, there is not enough medicine available. As a result, patients have to buy medicines from outside. When the patient's pressure increases during an epidemic or a natural disaster, many of the hospitals can't provide enough service. Despite having all these facilities in private hospitals, it is not possible for many to avail services due to extra cost.

Therefore, government hospitals need to ensure a clean environment and provide adequate services. This service should be extended to all district and upazila level hospitals to alleviate the suffering of common people.

Md Hasanur Islam
Student, Jagannath University



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Improve services in government hospitals
COP 26 at Glasgow, is a failure in flow?
Pakistan’s darkest tunnel…
Our budding engineers walk gallows: Who to blame?
No one knows Putin’s endgame in Ukraine
Let us not ignore the threats of Omicron and Delta
Street children’s plight
Pioneer of youth politics in Bangladesh


Latest News
Martyred Intellectuals Day being observed in Panchagarh
Kim Kardashian passes key exam to become a lawyer
Belarus jails opposition leader's husband for 18 years
Belarusian opposition leader jailed for 18 years over protests
A 'huge star' groped me during audition, says James Bond actress Naomie Harris
Norway tightens Covid curbs amid Omicron surge
ACCA Careers, Career Navigator launched
Cop killed in Narayanganj road accident
Bangladesh reports 295 fresh cases from Covid
Yunus receives ‘Champion of Global Change Award’
Most Read News
Blinken begins Asia tour, with China in focus
Business sentiment cautious in Japan as virus fears linger
One killed, 10 injured in Pabna pre-polls violence
Israeli PM meets Abu Dhabi crown prince on historic visit
Man slaughters wife, son suspecting extramarital affair
Boris Johnson warns of omicron 'tidal wave'
After UAE law change, out-of-wedlock babies still in shadows
Unnatural death of teacher: Closure of KUET extended
Bangabandhu Parishad USA calls for withdrawal of sanction on RAB
South Africa’s president tests corona positive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft