Improve services in government hospitals

Dear Sir



Most of the people in our country depend on government hospitals when they are sick. But many patients are dissatisfied with the services provided in government hospitals. The unhygienic environment of the hospital is one of the problems.



From the time of entering to the hospital, uncomfortable condition like bad smell and garbage was observed. Many of the people complain about the quality of food provided to admitted patients. The biggest problem is the shortage of medicines. Although there is a facility to buy a doctor's advice by purchasing a ticket at a low price, there is not enough medicine available. As a result, patients have to buy medicines from outside. When the patient's pressure increases during an epidemic or a natural disaster, many of the hospitals can't provide enough service. Despite having all these facilities in private hospitals, it is not possible for many to avail services due to extra cost.



Therefore, government hospitals need to ensure a clean environment and provide adequate services. This service should be extended to all district and upazila level hospitals to alleviate the suffering of common people.



Md Hasanur Islam

Student, Jagannath University