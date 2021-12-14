

Our budding engineers walk gallows: Who to blame?



Yes, you have guessed me right; I am referring to the murderers of Abrar Fahad, a second year student in BUET, who was tortured to death in the most brutal of the manner on the fateful night of October-7, 2019 inside the university's Sher-e-Bangla Hall. Getting an opportunity to study in Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), after a rigorous preparation and fierce admission test battle, is not a child's play. Only the brightest of the brightest students from all corners of Bangladesh and beyond can make it to this prestigious engineering institution.



As an academician, I wonder how jubilant Abrar Fahad and all the convicts and their families were when their long-cherished dreams of studying in BUET became a reality. How much zeal they started their BUET journey with! How big a dream they all had in their eyes! But could they even think in the wildest of their dreams that their fantasy university would turn out as life-destroyer for them? Could they perceive that behind all the glitz and gloss of BUET lies an obscure little-known world where not only the books, pencils and rulers but also an uncouth demon in the form of student politics rule and ruin the dream a student enters the campus with from the very first day of his or her BUET life?



Could they ever know that a monster in disguise of a 'boro bhai' (big brother) in the campus would prick its toxic tentacles into them making them the slaves of its orders for the rest of their university lives? May be not! If the plight of a distinguished educational institution like BUET is such horrible, we can simply comprehend what literally prevails in the rest. It is no longer a secret how much hassle and harassment a student has to go through to manage a seat in a dormitory without a political affiliation.



Students hailing from different parts of the country are forced to follow the footsteps of some 'boro bhaies' to grab a seat in a hall and thus become puppets in their hands. It does not require one to be an educationist to realize that with such malpractice in place and an unexpected burden imposed on students, a university can never deliver global standard's education.



When our neighboring country, India was celebrating Parag Agarwal's being Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, we were painfully waiting for the verdict of Abrar Fahad. India has been producing CEOs for the world's largest technology giants for quite some time whereas we are pushing our young engineers towards criminalization. Why? To serve whose interest? With running risk of being little contradicted, it can be said that this is all because of the diabolical motives of our ill-motivated politicians.



In the name of student politics our politicians use them in every possible way to establish supremacy in educational institutions and suppress the political rivals. They use our tender-hearted students to influence national election and subdue any movement that goes against their own political party, be it government or the opposition. It cannot, however, be denied that students played a vital role to save our country from plunging into the abyss of darkness every time it encountered a political turmoil.



Many were the occasions in the annals of the country's history when students rose to scores of challenges when it mattered most. In our glorious Language Movement of 1952 or mass uprising of 1990, the nation witnessed the power of student politics. But coming to this era of globalization, is it really important to let our students pursue politics in campuses at the cost of their studies, careers and at times even lives?



Our universities have already lagged behind in the race of research works and this was one of the reasons why not a single university from our country could make it to the list of one thousand elite universities all over the world. Added to this has been another increasingly menacing factor- student politics- that has heavily contributed in recent time to the overall poor show of our universities.



As the verdict of Abrar Fahad murder case was pronounced on December-8, 2021, sentencing 20 to deaths and 5 to life terms, countrymen heaved a sigh of relief. Many government high-ups were heard claiming contently that rule of law exist in the country. But unfortunately no one was ever found from government or any political parties in the country saying "Politics in campus should be banned". No one ever tried to realize that those 20-25 students who barbarically killed Abrar Fahad also belong to us.



They were not inborn killers. But they were made to! Like many they once dreamt too. But entangled in the dark labyrinth of vicious politics they went astray. Poisonous vapor of malicious politics blinded their consciences eroding their ability to differentiate between right and wrong. The atrocious manner in which Abrar Fahad was murdered jolted the entire nation and the first and foremost thing that needs to be done to compensate this savagery is to bring the perpetrators to book sooner than later.



But we have to bear this in mind that only penalizing the offenders will hardly serve as a deterrent if our petty politicians continue to exploit students in campuses as their weapons to achieve their evil goals. In today's ruthless reality, our policymakers get to discern that it is rather a utopian thought that students will be engaged in both politics and studies simultaneously and excel in their careers. The sooner they get it, the better. Otherwise, many more Abrar Fahads , in the years to come, will nip in the bud meeting a tragic end and that too in the hands of their own university fellows.

Faisal Ahmed teaches English Language, ABC International School, Narayanganj







