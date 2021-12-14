55 detained on different charges in 5 dists

A total of 55 people including an Indian citizen have been detained on different charges in separate drives in four districts- Jhenidah, Rajshahi, Narsingdi, Pabna and Pirojpur, in three days.

JHENIDAH: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested six people including an Indian citizen in Maheshpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The arrested persons are Indian citizen Mizahajul Islam, 32, Shohag Das, 28, Kanika Biswas, 21, Sapnil Das, 2, Subarna Mandal, 38, Ovoy Mandal, 10, Ebadul Islam, 36.

Maheshpur-58 BGB Assistant Commander Md Nazrul Islam Khan said they detained the six people when they attempted to enter the country illegally.

Several cases were filed with Maheshpur Police Station (PS) in this connection, the official added.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 45 people have been arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district in two days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Saturday night till Sunday morning, detained 18 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Sunday morning.

Among the arrestees, seven had arrest warrants, nine were held with drugs and the rest were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

However, the arrested have been sent to jail following the court orders, the official added.

On the other hand, police arrested 27 people on different charges from various areas in the district from Saturday night till Sunday morning.

District police sources in a press release confirmed the information on Sunday.

According to the press release, police conducted separate drives in seven upazilas of the district from Saturday night till Sunday morning, and arrested them on different charges.

Of the arrested, six are in Godagari and Bagmara each, five in Bagha, four in Mohanpur, three Tanore, two in Charghat and one in Puthia upazilas.

However, the arrested were sent to jail following the court orders.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A man was arrested on Sunday in connection with attacking on the members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in Raipura Upazila of the district.

The arrested person is Bacchu Mia, son of late Sadir Mia, a resident of Kurerpar Village in the upazila.

RAB-11 sources said members of the local Ershad group attacked on the RAB members while they were guarding a family in Kurerpar Village under Chanpur Union in the upazila on Saturday.

A case was filed with Raipura PS in this connection.

Following this, RAB members conducted a drive in the area on Sunday afternoon and arrested Bacchu Mia along with local weapons.

Additional Superintend of Police (Raipura Circle) Satyajit Kumar Ghosh confirmed the matter.

CHATMOHAR, PABNA: Police arrested two people along with 242 sacks of stolen rice stolen from Chatmohar Upazila in the district on Saturday afternoon.

The arrested persons are Rafiqul Islam, 40, son of Jonab Ali of Bahadurpur Pashchimpara Village under Mathurapur Union in Chatmohar Upazila, and Shahjahan Pramanik, 45, son of late Saimuddin of Kumareshwar Village in Atgharia Upazila of the district.

Police sources said the accused stole 280 sacks of rice of 'Bhai Bhai Rice Agency' in Mohadevpur Upazila of Naogaon on Thursday.

Owner of the rice mill Abu Nasim Mashiur Rahman lodged a case with Mohadevpur PS in this connection.

Following this, a team of police led by Mohadevpur PS Inspector (Investigation) Abul Kalam Azad conducted two separate drives in Chatmohar and Atgharia upazilas of Pabna on Saturday afternoon and arrested the duo.

The law enforcers also recovered 242 sacks of stolen rice from their possessions during the drives.

The remaining 38 sacks of stolen rice are still missing.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chatmohar PS Muhammad Anwar Hossain confirmed the matter.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested a teenage boy in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Friday night over the murder of a schoolboy.

The arrested person is Abir Hawlader, 14, a resident of the upazila.

Police sources said Abir locked into an altercation with Shanto over playing game on mobile phone on Friday.

At one stage of the altercation, Abir killed Shanto.

Later, police recovered the body of Shanto.

The deceased's father Lokman Hawlader lodged a murder case with Bhandaria PS in this connection.

Following this, police arrested Abir at night.

The arrested confessed of killing Shanto during primary interrogation.

However, he was produced before the court on Saturday.

Bhandaria PS OC Md Masumur Rahman Biswas confirmed the matter.