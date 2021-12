Minor child among three murdered in two districts

Two minors drown in two districts

Dumuria Upazila of Khulna was liberated from the Pakistani occupation forces

55 detained on different charges in 5 dists

Rangamati SP Mir Modaccher Hossain inaugurated the renovation works of Kaptai Police Outpost building at Karnafuli Hydro Power Station in the upazila on Sunday. photo: observer

