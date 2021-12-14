Two minors drown in two districts

Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Chapainawabganj and Cox's Bazar, in two days.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Haqim, 5, son of Dalim, a resident of Hirupara Village under Rohanpur Union.

Police and local sources said Haqim fell in a pond nearby the house in the morning while he was playing beside it. Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Gomastapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A minor child drowned in a pond in Pekua Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Md Fahim, 5, son of Md Ilias, a resident of Pekua Sadar Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Fahim came to visit his maternal grandfather's house in Kazi Market area under Magnama Union on Saturday.

However, he was playing with other children beside a pond of his grandfather's house at around 4pm. At one stage, Fahim fell into the pond when other playmates were busy with their playing.

After searching, relatives spotted his body floating on water in the pond.

After rescuing, they rushed him to Pekua Noor Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor boy dead.











