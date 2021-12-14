Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 December, 2021, 6:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two minors drown in two districts

Published : Tuesday, 14 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 247
Our Correspondents

Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Chapainawabganj and Cox's Bazar, in two days.
GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Haqim, 5, son of Dalim, a resident of Hirupara Village under Rohanpur Union.
Police and local sources said Haqim fell in a pond nearby the house in the morning while he was playing beside it. Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Gomastapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.
PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A minor child drowned in a pond in Pekua Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Md Fahim, 5, son of Md Ilias, a resident of Pekua Sadar Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Fahim came to visit his maternal grandfather's house in Kazi Market area under Magnama Union on Saturday.
However, he was playing with other children beside a pond of his grandfather's house at around 4pm. At one stage, Fahim fell into the pond when other playmates were busy with their playing.
After searching, relatives spotted his body floating on water in the pond.
After rescuing, they rushed him to Pekua Noor Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor boy dead.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
55 detained on different charges in 5 dists
Rangamati SP Mir Modaccher Hossain
Dumuria Upazila of Khulna was liberated from the Pakistani occupation forces
Two minors drown in two districts
50 families living on Dharla bank pass days in panic
Joypurhat, Atrai freed today
Child dies from ‘wrong treatment’ at Mathbaria
Minor child among three murdered in two districts


Latest News
Martyred Intellectuals Day being observed in Panchagarh
Kim Kardashian passes key exam to become a lawyer
Belarus jails opposition leader's husband for 18 years
Belarusian opposition leader jailed for 18 years over protests
A 'huge star' groped me during audition, says James Bond actress Naomie Harris
Norway tightens Covid curbs amid Omicron surge
ACCA Careers, Career Navigator launched
Cop killed in Narayanganj road accident
Bangladesh reports 295 fresh cases from Covid
Yunus receives ‘Champion of Global Change Award’
Most Read News
Blinken begins Asia tour, with China in focus
Business sentiment cautious in Japan as virus fears linger
One killed, 10 injured in Pabna pre-polls violence
Israeli PM meets Abu Dhabi crown prince on historic visit
Man slaughters wife, son suspecting extramarital affair
Boris Johnson warns of omicron 'tidal wave'
After UAE law change, out-of-wedlock babies still in shadows
Unnatural death of teacher: Closure of KUET extended
Bangabandhu Parishad USA calls for withdrawal of sanction on RAB
South Africa’s president tests corona positive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft