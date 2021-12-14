50 families living on Dharla bank pass days in panic



Kachhuani Bewa and her family members living on the river bank in Fulbari Upazila. photo: observer

According to field sources, through miking, dwellers were asked by the WDB-Kurigram to vacate their living place.

"Once my husband had huge lands. But all his lands and houses were devoured by the Dharla River. Now the past memories get me tear only." This is the sad expression made by poor Kachhuani Bewa. She is now living on begging. She is a septuagenarian. But she no longer can move easily. Her husband died 15 years back. Her only daughter has been married.

She is living with her son Kashem, 25, his wife Asma and their two-year old son. They are living on the embankment in a tin-shabby room. But a recent instruction by the WDB has made her upset.

Not only Kachhuani, but also others like Chhobrul, Chhalil, Malek, Khalek, Monir, Rahim Sadhu, Akkas, Aminul, and Shahidul have been living on the embankment for the last five years.

A visit to Charh-Borloi Bangla Bazar in the upazila found pathetic living condition of Kachhuani; other families have some living places.

Kachhuani said, "We have no place to go. We have no land. The embankment is our address. If it is broken we will have no place to stand."

Local teacher Ashraful said, most of these living on the WDB embankment are victims of erosion by the Dharla River; at the moment there is no place for them to go; besides, they all are poor and day-earners; of them the case of Kachhuani is very serious; she has no land.

WDB Executive Engineer Abdullah Al Mamun said, "We will start expansion work in the dam soon."

When asked where the existing dwellers will go, he said, "We have yet to get any instruction in this regard.





FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Dec 13: About 50 families living on the bank of the Dharla River in Fulbari Upazila of the district are passing days in panic as Water Development Board (WDB) has asked them to vacate the embankment within few days.According to field sources, through miking, dwellers were asked by the WDB-Kurigram to vacate their living place."Once my husband had huge lands. But all his lands and houses were devoured by the Dharla River. Now the past memories get me tear only." This is the sad expression made by poor Kachhuani Bewa. She is now living on begging. She is a septuagenarian. But she no longer can move easily. Her husband died 15 years back. Her only daughter has been married.She is living with her son Kashem, 25, his wife Asma and their two-year old son. They are living on the embankment in a tin-shabby room. But a recent instruction by the WDB has made her upset.Not only Kachhuani, but also others like Chhobrul, Chhalil, Malek, Khalek, Monir, Rahim Sadhu, Akkas, Aminul, and Shahidul have been living on the embankment for the last five years.A visit to Charh-Borloi Bangla Bazar in the upazila found pathetic living condition of Kachhuani; other families have some living places.Kachhuani said, "We have no place to go. We have no land. The embankment is our address. If it is broken we will have no place to stand."Local teacher Ashraful said, most of these living on the WDB embankment are victims of erosion by the Dharla River; at the moment there is no place for them to go; besides, they all are poor and day-earners; of them the case of Kachhuani is very serious; she has no land.WDB Executive Engineer Abdullah Al Mamun said, "We will start expansion work in the dam soon."When asked where the existing dwellers will go, he said, "We have yet to get any instruction in this regard.