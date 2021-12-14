Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 December, 2021, 6:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

50 families living on Dharla bank pass days in panic

Published : Tuesday, 14 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 261
Our Correspondent

Kachhuani Bewa and her family members living on the river bank in Fulbari Upazila. photo: observer

Kachhuani Bewa and her family members living on the river bank in Fulbari Upazila. photo: observer

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Dec 13: About 50 families living on the bank of the Dharla River in Fulbari Upazila of the district are passing days in panic as Water Development Board (WDB) has asked them to vacate the embankment within few days.
According to field sources, through miking, dwellers were asked by the WDB-Kurigram to vacate their living place.
 "Once my husband had huge lands. But all his lands and houses were devoured by the Dharla River. Now the past memories get me tear only." This is the sad expression made by poor Kachhuani Bewa. She is now living on begging. She is a septuagenarian. But she no longer can move easily. Her husband died 15 years back. Her only daughter has been married.
She is living with her son Kashem, 25, his wife Asma and their two-year old son. They are living on the embankment in a tin-shabby room.  But a recent instruction by the WDB has made her upset.
Not only Kachhuani, but also others like Chhobrul, Chhalil, Malek, Khalek, Monir, Rahim Sadhu, Akkas, Aminul, and Shahidul have been living on the embankment for the last five years.
A visit to Charh-Borloi Bangla Bazar in the upazila found pathetic living condition of Kachhuani; other families have some living places.
Kachhuani said, "We have no place to go. We have no land. The embankment is our address. If it is broken we will have no place to stand."
 Local teacher Ashraful said, most of these living on the WDB embankment are victims of erosion by the Dharla River; at the moment there is no place for them to go; besides, they all are poor and day-earners; of them the case of Kachhuani is very serious; she has no land.
WDB Executive Engineer Abdullah Al Mamun said, "We will start expansion work in the dam soon."
When asked where the existing dwellers will go, he said, "We have yet to get any instruction in this regard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
55 detained on different charges in 5 dists
Rangamati SP Mir Modaccher Hossain
Dumuria Upazila of Khulna was liberated from the Pakistani occupation forces
Two minors drown in two districts
50 families living on Dharla bank pass days in panic
Joypurhat, Atrai freed today
Child dies from ‘wrong treatment’ at Mathbaria
Minor child among three murdered in two districts


Latest News
Martyred Intellectuals Day being observed in Panchagarh
Kim Kardashian passes key exam to become a lawyer
Belarus jails opposition leader's husband for 18 years
Belarusian opposition leader jailed for 18 years over protests
A 'huge star' groped me during audition, says James Bond actress Naomie Harris
Norway tightens Covid curbs amid Omicron surge
ACCA Careers, Career Navigator launched
Cop killed in Narayanganj road accident
Bangladesh reports 295 fresh cases from Covid
Yunus receives ‘Champion of Global Change Award’
Most Read News
Blinken begins Asia tour, with China in focus
Business sentiment cautious in Japan as virus fears linger
One killed, 10 injured in Pabna pre-polls violence
Israeli PM meets Abu Dhabi crown prince on historic visit
Man slaughters wife, son suspecting extramarital affair
Boris Johnson warns of omicron 'tidal wave'
After UAE law change, out-of-wedlock babies still in shadows
Unnatural death of teacher: Closure of KUET extended
Bangabandhu Parishad USA calls for withdrawal of sanction on RAB
South Africa’s president tests corona positive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft