Joypurhat, Atrai freed today

Published : Tuesday, 14 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 321
Our Correspondents

The bunker at Pagla Dewan in Joypurhat where the Pakistani occupation forces killed many innocent Bengalis during the Liberation War in 1971. photo: observer

Tomorrow (December 14) is the freedom day of Joypurhat District and Atrai Upazila of Naogaon District.
JOYPURHAT: On this day in 1971, Joypurhat District was freed from the Pakistani occupation forces.
Hundreds of freedom fighters (FFs) started to enter Joypurhat Dak Banglow by firing blank and chanting 'Joy Bangla Joy Bangla' slogan at dawn. At that time, the Pakistani occupation forces and their collaborator rajakars were fleeing to Bogura and Ghoraghat Upazila of Dinajpur.
The flag of independent Bangladesh was hoisted by late FF commander Khandkar Asaduzzaman Bablu (known as Bagha Bablu).
When one after another area of the country was being freed in December, fighting was still continuing in Joypurhat. Over 10,000 people were brought from different parts for the country by the Pakistani forces. Later they were killed by bayonets and guns at Pagla Dewan area of the district.
Pagla Dewan is the biggest mass grave in the northern region. An abandoned bunker is still speaking of deadly memories of the war.
In Koroi Kadirpur Village, 371 potters were also killed by the Pakistani forces, rajakars and al badars. There is another mass grave in the village.
As memory of victory, a 71-feet high monument has been raised on Shaheed Dr Abul Kasem Maidan.
ATRAI, NAOGAON: December 14 is the freedom day of Atrai Upazila in the district.
On this day in 1971, FFs swooped on Pakistani occupation forces and freed the upazila. Since independence December 14 has been observed as the freedom day of Atrai.
When different areas across the country started to become free, FFs in the upazila took a decision to attack in Pakistani camp in old railway station area. Accordingly, they attacked their camp on December 13 late night.  Pakistani forces and their local collaborator rajakars started fleeing away overnight. But rajakars Jana of Sadupur, Moslem of Bhabanipur, Rahimuddin of Raipur and his son Kumor Uddin were caught. Former commander of FFs Akhtaruzzaman said, "From December 13, we reached fighting with Pakistani forces at Atrai. In a non-stop fighting of 25 hours, we freed Atrai."


