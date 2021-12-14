Child dies from ‘wrong treatment’ at Mathbaria

MATHBARIA, PIROJPUR, Dec 13: A minor child died allegedly from wrong treatment at Mathbaria Upazila Health Complex in the district on Friday.

Deceased Asadul, 6, was the son of Russel Khan, a resident of Angulkata Village in the upazila.

The deceased's father said Asadul was suffering from fever. The family members took him to Mathbaria Upazila Health Complex at around 6am.

At that time, physician of the hospital Dr Md Raqibur Rahman pushed him saline and prescribed some medicines.

Later, Asadul died there.

Dr Raqibur claimed that the condition of the patient was critical and he died normally.

Residential Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Ferdous Islam confirmed the death, adding that necessary steps will be taken after investigation in this connection.





