Minor child among three murdered in two districts

Two women and a minor child have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Narsingdi and Barishal, in four days.

NARSINGDI: A man reportedly slaughtered his wife in Sangita area in the district town early Monday suspecting she was having an extramarital affair.

He also killed his one-and-a-half-year-old son at that time.

The deceased were identified as Reshmi Akhter, 26, daughter of Parvez Mia of Dattapara area in the district town, and her son Salman Shafayat.

Police and local sources said Reshmi Akhter and Fakhrul, son of Md Saifulla, got married three years back.

After few months of their marriage, Fakhrul and his family started torturing Reshmi physically and mentally. Fakhrul was a drug addict which was unknown to them before marriage, Reshmi's father alleged.

However, Fakhrul slaughtered Reshmi and Salman at around 3am on Monday out of anger.

Being informed, a team of the law enforcers from Narsingdi Sadar Model Police Station (PS) recovered the bodies and sent those to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.

However, police arrested the deceased's husband in this connection.

During primary interrogation, Reshmi's husband Fakhrul confessed to that he suspected her wife of having an extramarital affair which led to the murder.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Narsingdi Sadar PS Saugatul Alam confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A case was filed in connection with recovery of a woman's body on Friday morning from MV Kuakata-2 Launch plying on Dhaka-Barishal Route.

The case was filed with Kotwali Model PS in the city on Friday night.

Relatives of the deceased claimed that Sharmin's husband had allegedly murdered her for taking revenge of a rape case filed against him earlier.

Sharmin was the wife of Masud Howlader, an inhabitant of Paschim Gopalpur Village in Nalchity Upazila in Jhalokati District.

Her father Enayet Hossain has alleged that her daughter worked at a garments factory in Kunipara area at Tejgaon of Dhaka for 12 years. Though she helped them before her marriage, she never enquired about them after her marriage. Her father was also not aware of her daughter used to come in Barishal with her husband. He got confirmed about the death of his daughter Sharmin from media.

Enayet Hossain further said Sharmin filed a case against Masud with Dhaka Airport PS on charge of raping her before marriage. In order to resolve the case, Sharmin and Masud married each other on November 17 in 2019 at the consent of the relatives of both sides. After the marriage, Sharmin was tactfully separated from her family.

He said, "We've identified the dead body on Friday evening. Masud has killed my daughter from his resentment for filing a rape case against him. I want his death penalty."

Sharmin's cousin Arifur Rahman said, "The launch's CCTV footage show that Masud had entered a cabin along with his wife Sharmin and came out alone in the morning. He has killed my sister."

Kotwali Model PS OC Azimul Karim said Sharmin's father filed a murder case over the recovery of the dead body. Relatives have identified Masud as the killer.

Barishal Sadar Naval PS OC Hasnat said drives were going on to arrest the accused.








