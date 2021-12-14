Cop among four held in rape cases in two dists

Four people including a policeman were arrested in separate rape cases in two districts- Joypurhat and Khulna, recently.

JOYPURHAT: Police arrested three men for gang-raping a 32-year-old woman in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The arrested persons are Aslam, 20, Md Rabbi, 19, and Md Raihan, 21, residents of the upazila.

Local sources said three youths entered the house of the victim in Panditpur Village on Saturday evening, raped her one after another, and fled the scene.

Later, the victim filed a case with Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS) at night against the trio.

Following this, police arrested the accused on Sunday.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS AKM Alamgir Jahan said the arrested youths confessed to their involvement in the rape incident.

However, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.

KHULNA: A rape case has been filed against a sub-inspector (SI) of Detective Branch (DB) of Police following the allegation that he raped a woman in front of her daughter entering the room of a residential hotel in the city.

Khulna Sadar police arrested SI Jahangir Alam of DB Police in connection with the incident.

Khulna Sadar PS OC Hasan Al Mamun said a woman brought her ailing daughter for treatment to the city from Mongla in Bagerhat District on Tuesday afternoon. They got into the Room No. 13 of Hotel Sundarbans, adjacent to the city's Shahid Hadis Park.

At about 2:30am on Wednesday, DB Police SI Jahangir entered the room where mother and daughter were staying. Then he allegedly raped the mother in front of her ailing daughter. Hearing the screaming of the woman, the hotel manager rushed to the room. He also informed the matter to senior officials of the DB police and Khulna Sadar PS.

Later, police from Khulna Sadar PS went to the hotel and detained SI Jahangir.

OC Hasan Ali said being the plaintiff, the woman filed a rape case with Khulna Sadar PS at 4am on Wednesday.

SI Jahangir was sent to jail following a court order and the woman was sent to the One Stop Crisis Centre (OCC) for medical test.







