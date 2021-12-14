Video
Tuesday, 14 December, 2021, 6:59 PM
Dinajpur shivers in cold wave

Published : Tuesday, 14 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 279
Our Correspondent

The photo taken on Sunday shows pedestrians and vehicles moving through dense fog in Dinajpur Town. photo: observer

DINAJPUR, Dec 13: Cold wave is sweeping over the district, and it may turn into mild cold wave any time, according to the Dinajpur met office.
This year's lowest temperature is recorded at 10.2 degree Celsius in the district till Sunday, which was 14.9 on Saturday.
In-Charge of the district met office Tofazzel Hossain said the temperature has started decreasing here while the wind flow is increasing.  
Due to thick fog for the last two days, some road accidents took place in the district which left four people dead and several others injured.
The vehicles are moving on the roads through head-light for dense fog in the morning.
People have to burn straws to make themselves warm.


