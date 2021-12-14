Business Events

Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL) Chairman S. M. Bakhtiar Alam presiding over the 296th meeting of the Board of Directors of the company at its head office at Tejgaon on Sunday.Among others, Vice Chairman of the Abul Quasem Haider, Audit Committee Chairman Kaiser A Chowdhury, Directors. Mostanser Billa, Kazi Mahbuba Akhter, Mr. Afzalur Rahman, Independent Director Md. Jahidur Rahman and IFIL Managing Director (Current Charge) Maruf Mansur were present at the meeting, which approved a number of investment proposals.Kazi Mizanur Rahman, Legal Director & Company Secretary; Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhury, Chief Financial Officer and Asif Bhuiyan, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer & HR Director of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited receiving 'Corporate Governance Excellence' of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB) from the Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP yesterday at the award giving ceremony held at a city hotel on Sunday.