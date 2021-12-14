Video
Tuesday, 14 December, 2021
Home Business

Microsoft sets up platform for growth of businesses

Published : Tuesday, 14 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Facilitating the increasing digital transformation of businesses in the country, Microsoft has introduced Dynamics 365 Business Central in Bangladesh, providing a platform that allows businesses of all sizes to interconnect their teams through one cloud ecosystem for seamless and efficient business operations and accelerated growth.
A virtual event was held recently, participants learned how to boost efficiency through automated tasks while gaining an interconnected view of business data, accumulated business analytics, all guided and delivered by Microsoft's leading intelligent technologies, says a press release.
"With digital transformation at an ever-increasing speed, Microsoft is looking to aid business of all sizes in the country with cutting-edge technology, enhancing efficiency to anchor accelerated growth," said Md Yousup Faruqu, Managing Director at Microsoft Bangladesh.
"Bangladesh, a fast-paced developing economy, is embracing the emergence of many SMEs along with larger firms, that also make up for a substantial component for employment. We believe that Dynamics Business Central 365 will support these businesses with efficiency while connecting their financials, sales, service, and operations to streamline business processes and improve customer interactions," he further added.
Dynamics 365 Business Central is a part of Microsoft's Dynamics 365 range of business applications, offering an end-to-end solution for managing business processes. The platform integrates with other Microsoft cloud services, including Office 365, and can also be customized or extended for specific industry needs, with PowerApps, Microsoft Flow, and Power BI.
"We understand the challenge of growing a business, trying to guarantee success while balancing many aspects of its operations," said Sandeep Basu, Product Marketing Lead - Dynamics 365, Microsoft Asia Pacific. "The success of Microsoft's Dynamics 365 Business Central solution is due to its unique ability to offer the depth of integrated business applications required, as well as fully integrated analytics, productivity, and IoT solutions, at cloud efficiency and scale. Our platform is built on a set of trusted, proven technologies that have served more than 160,000 organizations of various sizes and millions of users worldwide."
The event further consisted of a fun game, namely "Knowledge Check," where winners received exciting Microsoft goodies. It also included a panel discussion on the topic "Innovate to success." The panel of speakers included  Sadi Khan - CEO - Bangjin Group, and Masudul Islam - CFO - Bangladesh China Power Company Limited (BCPCL). The discussion was moderated by Melisa Fernando - BizApps Specialist SEANM. The event was concluded with a Q&A session and valuable closing remarks of the present attendees and guests.








