

Energypac approves 10pc cash dividend at AGM

Earlier, the company's board of directors announced a 10 percent cash dividend for shareholders on 26 October. The company's consolidated earnings per share (EPS) for the outgoing year was Tk 2.30. On June 30, the company's net asset value per share (NAVPS) stood at BDT 57.72, says a press release.

The AGM was held to approve the dividend declared by the board with consent from the shareholders.

In compliance with the direction of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission and taking the situation created by Covid-19 into account, Energypac has conducted its annual general meeting on digital platform this year considering the health concerns of the shareholders, staff and other members present at the AGM.

Chaired by Rabiul Alam, Chairman of Energypac Power Generation Limited; its Managing Director and CEO Humayun Rashid, Enamul Haque Chowdhury (Director), Md. Nurul Aktar (Director), Rezwanul Kabir (Director), Helal Uddin Ahmed (nominated director of the ICB), Mohammed Nurul Amin (Independent Director), Golam Mohammad (Nominated Director from Energypac Engineering Limited), Aminur Rahman Khan (CFO), Alauddin Shibly (Company Secretary) and entrepreneurs took part in the virtual AGM.







Energypac Power Generation Limited (EPGL) approved 10 percent cash dividend for shareholders at its 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on December 11 last.Earlier, the company's board of directors announced a 10 percent cash dividend for shareholders on 26 October. The company's consolidated earnings per share (EPS) for the outgoing year was Tk 2.30. On June 30, the company's net asset value per share (NAVPS) stood at BDT 57.72, says a press release.The AGM was held to approve the dividend declared by the board with consent from the shareholders.In compliance with the direction of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission and taking the situation created by Covid-19 into account, Energypac has conducted its annual general meeting on digital platform this year considering the health concerns of the shareholders, staff and other members present at the AGM.Chaired by Rabiul Alam, Chairman of Energypac Power Generation Limited; its Managing Director and CEO Humayun Rashid, Enamul Haque Chowdhury (Director), Md. Nurul Aktar (Director), Rezwanul Kabir (Director), Helal Uddin Ahmed (nominated director of the ICB), Mohammed Nurul Amin (Independent Director), Golam Mohammad (Nominated Director from Energypac Engineering Limited), Aminur Rahman Khan (CFO), Alauddin Shibly (Company Secretary) and entrepreneurs took part in the virtual AGM.