

Development fair 2021 held at Planning Ministry

The objective of the fair was to show case services and innovations made by the government offices situated on the Bangladesh Planning Commission, which have contributed to development of the country.

State Minister of Planning Dr. Shamsul Alam inaugurated the fair in the morning by releasing balloons in the air, says a press release.

Secretary, Planning Division, Pradip Ranjan Chakraborty, Members of the Bangladesh Planning Commission, Secretary, IMED, Hena Morshed Zaman, Director General of CPTU, Mohammed Shoheler Rahman Chowdhury, Additional Secretary, IMED, Dr. Gazi Md. Saifuzzaman, other officers and employees were present at that time.

More than five hundred visitors visited the IMED stall where success of IMED and CPTU were displayed. The e-GP system and Citizen Portal of CPTU were put on display in the stall.



















