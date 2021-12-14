Video
Emirates announces exciting lucky draw during DSF

Published : Tuesday, 14 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Business Desk

Emirates Skywards, the loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, is offering five lucky members a chance to become Skywards millionaires during Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF).
To earn one million Skywards Miles ( points) every week the member will have to  shop at  more than 1,300 retail stores, dine at  more than 200 restaurants, enjoy unique attractions at The Dubai Mall, or spend with more than 1,300 Skywards Everyday partners- an app that let's members earn Miles on everyday spend.
To enter the weekly draw, customers will need to spend AED 100 or more at The Dubai Mall or Skywards Everyday partners.
Every AED 100 spent will qualify as one entry into the draw. The offer is valid on all spends made between 15 December 2021 and 30 January 2022. One winner will be announced every week, starting 3rd January 2022.
Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) to be held  from 15 December 2021 to 30 January 2022 offering incredible deals, innovative events, world-class entertainment and life-changing prizes.
DSF features the ultimate retail therapy from a wide range of home-grown and global brands as well as live concerts, nightly shows, outdoors markets, pop-up dining and more.
Emirates Skywards has 28 million members worldwide including over eighty thousand in Bangladesh. Members can earn and spend Miles on an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets on partner airlines, flight upgrades, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, and money-can't-buy experiences.


