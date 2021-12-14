Video
Winners of UiPath Automation Excellence Awards named

Published : Tuesday, 14 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Business Desk

UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, recently announced the winners of its third edition of the UiPath Automation Excellence Awards.
The awards aim to recognize and celebrate UiPath customers in India and South Asia, for the business impact created by driving innovation using automation in their respective fields. SQ Group and Grameenphone were among the 31 winners across the 15 award categories.
The limitless possibilities that automation offers have inspired organizations to undertake transformational projects, to address the problems presented by the changing world around us. UiPath aims to recognize game-changing automation projects and inspire companies aspiring to solve some of the greatest business challenges with automation.
"It is extremely encouraging to see how automation has impacted the businesses of some of the largest organizations in the region. The digital revolution the world is witnessing, has spurred organizations to rethink and innovate how it approaches business functions," said Anil Bhasin, Managing Director & Vice President, UiPath India and South Asia. "On behalf of everyone at UiPath, I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the automation champions," he added.
Independent consultants shortlisted the entries received, based on entries, and supporting documents submitted. The winners were selected by a jury panel, consisting of eminent senior industry executives such as Mahendran Balachandran, Founder and General Partner, Accel, K S Viswanathan, Vice President - Industry Initiatives, NASSCOM, Dr. Puneet Kaur Kohli, Chief Technology Officer, Universal Sompo General Insurance Co. Ltd, Annie John Mathew, Chief Information Officer, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Suhrid Brahma, Chief Technology Officer, WNS Global Services, and Sandeep Parikh, Partner and Leader - Intelligent Automation, EY.
Reminiscing on the judging process, K S Viswanathan, Vice President-Industry Initiatives, NASSCOM said, "It was an exhilarating experience partnering with UiPath to identify innovators in the automation space. The complete process was transparent, and the hours that we spent as jury makes me feel that we as a country have a powerful story to share on cognitive RPA and Intelligent Automation."


