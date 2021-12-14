Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 December, 2021, 6:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks fall for 2nd running day on selling

Published : Tuesday, 14 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell for the second day on Monday as the cautious investors continued their sell-off on sector-wise issues amid fears over the possible impact of the new coronavirus strain Omicron.
DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 38.32 points or 0.55 per cent to close at 6,882. Two other indices also ended lower. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, fell 18.76 points to finish at 2,585 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 7.08 points to close at 1,460.
Turnover dropped to Tk 6.96 billion, which was 39 per cent lower than the previous day's tally of Tk 11.48 billion. Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 377 issues traded, 228 declined, 101 advanced and 48 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
GSP Finance, which surged 6.87 per cent, was the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 488 million changing hands, followed by Beximco, ONE Bank, Saif Powertec and Sena Kalyan Insurance.
The CSE with the CSE All-Share Price Index (CASPI) dropped 107 points to settle at 20,158 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) fell 64 points to t 12,112.
Of the issues traded, 160 declined, 83 advanced and 34 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 10.77 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 353 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Business Events
Microsoft sets up platform for growth of businesses
Dhaka Cast gets digital award
Energypac approves 10pc cash dividend at AGM
Development fair 2021 held at Planning Ministry
Emirates announces exciting lucky draw during DSF
Winners of UiPath Automation Excellence Awards named
Stocks fall for 2nd running day on selling


Latest News
Martyred Intellectuals Day being observed in Panchagarh
Kim Kardashian passes key exam to become a lawyer
Belarus jails opposition leader's husband for 18 years
Belarusian opposition leader jailed for 18 years over protests
A 'huge star' groped me during audition, says James Bond actress Naomie Harris
Norway tightens Covid curbs amid Omicron surge
ACCA Careers, Career Navigator launched
Cop killed in Narayanganj road accident
Bangladesh reports 295 fresh cases from Covid
Yunus receives ‘Champion of Global Change Award’
Most Read News
Blinken begins Asia tour, with China in focus
Business sentiment cautious in Japan as virus fears linger
One killed, 10 injured in Pabna pre-polls violence
Israeli PM meets Abu Dhabi crown prince on historic visit
Man slaughters wife, son suspecting extramarital affair
Boris Johnson warns of omicron 'tidal wave'
Unnatural death of teacher: Closure of KUET extended
After UAE law change, out-of-wedlock babies still in shadows
Bangabandhu Parishad USA calls for withdrawal of sanction on RAB
South Africa’s president tests corona positive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft