Stocks fall for 2nd running day on selling

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell for the second day on Monday as the cautious investors continued their sell-off on sector-wise issues amid fears over the possible impact of the new coronavirus strain Omicron.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 38.32 points or 0.55 per cent to close at 6,882. Two other indices also ended lower. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, fell 18.76 points to finish at 2,585 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 7.08 points to close at 1,460.

Turnover dropped to Tk 6.96 billion, which was 39 per cent lower than the previous day's tally of Tk 11.48 billion. Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 377 issues traded, 228 declined, 101 advanced and 48 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

GSP Finance, which surged 6.87 per cent, was the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 488 million changing hands, followed by Beximco, ONE Bank, Saif Powertec and Sena Kalyan Insurance.

The CSE with the CSE All-Share Price Index (CASPI) dropped 107 points to settle at 20,158 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) fell 64 points to t 12,112.

Of the issues traded, 160 declined, 83 advanced and 34 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 10.77 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 353 million.













