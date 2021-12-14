Video
Huawei BD honored with Pioneer 5G Partner Award

Published : Tuesday, 14 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155
Business Correspondent

Minister for Posts and Telecommunications Mustafa Jabbar (left) giving award to Huawei Bangladesh CEOO Tao Guangyao at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden on Sunday.

Leading global ICT infrastructure provider Huawei has been honored with the Pioneer 5G Partner Award by the Posts and Telecommunications Division of Bangladesh for its whole-hearted support in launching 5G in the country.
Tao Guangyao, Chief Operating Officer of Huawei Bangladesh received the award from Minister of PTD at the first ever 5G launch event in Bangladesh on Sunday.
The programme titled 'New Era with 5G' was organized Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden where Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy officially launched 5G.  Along with the Minister for Posts and Telecommunications Division Mustafa Jabbar; Posts and Telecommunications Division Secretary Md Khalilur Rahman; BTRC Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder; Md Shahab Uddin, Managing Director of Teletalk Bangladesh Limited; Yasir Azman CEO of Grameephone Limited; Erik Aas CEO of Banglalink Digital Communications Ltd, graced the occasion with their presence. Simon Lin, President of the Asia Pacific region of Huawei; Zhang Zhengjun, CEO of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited, took part virtually and delivered a congratulatory message to Bangladesh and all involved in the 5G launching on this occasion. The Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also shared her inspiring comments through a video message.
Initially, the 5G network will be deployed in 6 sites located around the Bangladesh Secretariat, the National Parliament area, the Prime Minister's Office, the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, the National Monument in Savar, and the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation in Tungipara, Gopalganj. The majority of the abovementioned areas will use the infrastructural support provided by Huawei.
Bangladesh Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy said on this occasion, "The key to realizing Digital Bangladesh is connectivity. In the era of connectivity, now everything is going digital. If we do not improve our network, we will lag behind. I would like to thank the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology and BTRC. They worked hard to implement 5G. I would like to thank Huawei for their contribution in implementing the 5G service. Although 5G has been launched in very few places, gradually, it will be available countrywide. We believe that we will be able to keep pace with the developed world, and Digital Bangladesh will continue to move forward. Our dream is to make Bangladesh a developed nation."
Minister of Posts and Telecommunications Division Mustafa Jabbar said, "This is a memorable day for Bangladesh. From only 8 lakh internet users and 4 crore people with mobile connections in 2008, we have been able to bring in drastic changes within 13 years. Also thanks to our long term eco partner Huawei, their continuous effort and advanced technology to accelerate Digital Bangladesh." He added, "About the issues regarding the network quality in our country - with our different network operators together, I can assure that we consider such issues with importance and we are taking initiatives for these. 5G is not just another technology like 2G and 3G, and we cannot face the fourth industrial revolution without embracing 5G. 2G and 3G are able to satisfy our day-to-day needs, whereas 5G can go much beyond that. It can expand the horizons for industries, businesses, agriculture, healthcare, and much more."


