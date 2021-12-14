Video
realme gives discount on smartphones in Daraz sales

Published : Tuesday, 14 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Business Desk

Smartphones of the youth-favorite brand of the country realme was available with great offers in Daraz's 12.12 campaign held on Sunday. The campaign will continue till December 23.
The campaign gave up to 12% discount on every realme smartphone, EMI facility, and thousands of gifts. Besides, buyers could win the opportunity of Cox's Bazar tour clicking https://click.daraz.com.bd/e/_6yGk0 and availed the mega offer.
During this campaign, realme GT NEO 2 (8/128GB) was available for BDT 36,283 only (MRP 39,990) and GT Master Edition (8/128GB) at BDT 31,331 (MRP 33,990). Smartphones from realme's popular number series was also available at lucrative prices - realme 8 5G (8/128GB) at BDT 21,058 (MRP 22,990) and realme 8 (8/128GB) at BDT 21,038 (MRP 22,990). The buyers could also avail of EMI facility for up to 12 months, along with additional discounts on payment by credit card of certain banks (for December 12 only).
In addition to these, flash sales was also held for realme GT Series (GT NEO 2, GT Master Edition) on Monday. The sale for realme 8 Series (8 5G & 8) is scheduled to be held on tody (Tuesday) on 14 December and the new variant of realme C21Y (3/32GB) in later in this month.
The buyers can enjoy great offers along with lucrative gifts during the flash sale. realme Day will be held 19 December 19 as part of this campaign where realme smartphones will be available with mega discounts and gifts.


