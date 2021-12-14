Video
Digital Hospital launches MediExpress service in Ctg

Published : Tuesday, 14 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 234
Business Desk

With over 5,000 orders delivered last few months in Dhaka, and 98% customer satisfaction, Digital Hospital is now launching its MediExpress service in Chattogram with a promise deliver all required medicines within 2 hours.
Digital Hospital, a digital health leader in Bangladesh, and provider of over 1.3 million digital doctor consultations, had recently launched MediExpress in Dhaka - an express medicine delivery service providing all the necessary medicines to the doorstep of patients within a maximum of 90 minutes., says a press release.
However, successfully achieving an average delivery time of only 70 minutes in Dhaka and a large range of partner pharmacies, so far MediExpress has been vastly successful in Dhaka.
To get home delivery of medicines in Chattogram, patients need to call 08000111000 to order the medicines and then later show the prescription while receiving the delivery. The required medicines will be delivered to the patient's home within a maximum of 2 hours.
Following strict health guidelines, the service will also indirectly assist in reducing the spread of the new variant Omicron from the hotspots of COVID-19 transmission, such as hospitals and pharmacies. Digital Hospital has also taken several steps to verify that all government protocols in terms of medicine sales are being followed to ensure the safety of the customers.
Digital Hospital also plans to expand MediExpress to all other metropolitan cities of Bangladesh and bring everyone under the umbrella of quality healthcare services.
Through Digital Hospital, patients can also consult with experienced and specialist doctors via call, chat, video call anytime, from anywhere. Digital Hospital also provides packages like Ami Gold, Amra Gold, Ami Silver, Amra Silver through which subscribers can get up to Tk. 250,000 in Free Health Cashback as coverage for treatment cost apart from unlimited doctor consultations.


