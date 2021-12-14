

StanChart donates laptops for educating poor children

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer; Bitopi Das Chowdhury, Country Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing from Standard Chartered Bangladesh and Korvi Rakshand, Executive Director of Jaago Bangladesh among others were present at the handover ceremony held at the Bank's head office premises recently, says a press release.

JAAGO Foundation promotes students using computers for their education and co-curriculum work. All their students belong to a disadvantaged background who do not have the ability to afford educational equipment (laptops, smartphones). Standard Chartered donated 25 laptops that will help students of Jaago Foundation schools achieve their full potential.

Speaking on the occasion, Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer from Standard Chartered Bank said, "Our battle against Covid-19 has unfortunately left us lagging behind in many areas, where despite sustained efforts we were at times forced to accept slow pace of recovery. Particularly, education for underprivileged children has been impacted, who could not participate in remote learning due to lack of affordability of smart devices or computers at home. In out attempt to help bridge this gap, we have started donating laptops to underprivileged children."

He added, "Jaago Foundation has been a long-standing partner, whose efforts have inspired many others to step forward to support our communities, particularly in the education sector. I am thankful to have Jaago as a partner in this initiative and look forward to scaling this up so that it can have a sustained, long-term impact."

Korvi Rakshand, Executive Director from Jaggo Foundation, said, "Pandemic taught us - how important technology is. It is high time for us to get ourselves acquainted with this new normal and start using technology in every sphere of our lives especially education. We would like to thank Standard Chartered Bank for coming forward to support this cause and help JAAGO to ensure access to quality education"

JAAGO Foundation is a civil society organization based in Bangladesh, which operates 11 schools. Our vision is to eliminate poverty and illiteracy through education. JAAGO aims to ensure the sustainable development of the financially insolvent communities in Bangladesh.

Standard Chartered had announced a broad range of support measures for its retail customers and businesses, including loan repayment holidays, fee waivers or cancellations and loan extension facilities, in addition to the government-led support measures last year. On top of being the foreign bank that had spent the most on CSR in 2020 Standard Chartered Bank had also announced BDT 135 million strategic action plan for Covid-19 response and recovery initiatives in 2021.







