Fed, ECB grapple with inflation and Omicron

FRANKFURT, Dec 13:Rising inflation and the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus will weigh on central banks' minds this week as they meet to decide how quickly to withdraw their pandemic-era stimulus.

As policymakers on both sides of the Atlantic contend with soaring inflation and the rate of infection of the Omicron variant, the US Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce its latest interest-rate decision on Wednesday, followed by the European Central Bank on Thursday.

Both will have to carefully calibrate their response between raising rates and pulling the rug from under a tenuous recovery, or sticking to the status quo and letting inflation rise even further.

In the US, the economy has heaved itself out of recession but employment figures have yet to reach pre-pandemic levels.

The arrival of the Omicron variant has raised concerns of new economic disruption, supply chain bottlenecks and even higher prices.

But the pick-up in US inflation to 6.8 percent year-on-year in November, the fastest pace since 1982, already seems to be pushing Fed policymakers towards a faster exit from its asset-purchase programme than first announced.

- Fast Fed - Rising prices already induced the Fed in November to embark on the phase-out of its stimulus programme. -AFP







