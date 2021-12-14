

Dhaka Cast gets Digital Bangladesh Award 2021

Dhaka Cast is the first-ever health care startup in Bangladesh focused to support diabetic patients. The startup started in in 2019. That same year, Dhaka Cast won international startup competition "She Loves Tech."

Fahreen Hannan, founder of Dhaka Cast, accepted the award from Communication Technology (ICT) State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak who gave away the award on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was the chief guest of the event virtually.

Fahreen Hannan was accompanied by other members of the team including Prof. Dr. Md. Montasir Islam, member co- founder, and Md. Al Ferdous, member, at the event held at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC)..

The Digital Bangladesh Award is given to various public and private organizations, teams and individuals in recognition of their contribution to the ICT sector. This year, the cabinet division recognized "Digital Bangladesh Award" as National Award.

Fahreen Hannan thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak. She said, " We have just started and have a long way to go. The road ahead of us is filled with uncertainty but this award made us very happy and gave us the strength to move ahead."









