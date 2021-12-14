

JCI Dhaka Cosmopolitan elects new executive body

The event was presided over by Saif Uddowlah, the Local President 2021 of JCI Dhaka Cosmopolitan, says a press release.

Rezwan Ul Haque was elected as the Local President of JCI Dhaka Cosmopolitan for 2022. Ms. Samiha Akhter was elected as Executive Vice President.

Chowdhury Golam Noor-A-Sunny and. Jawad Yusuf, Ms. Syeda Amina Ali, Ms. Sarjana Mahatab have been elected as Vice Presidents.

Local President of JCI Dhaka Cosmopolitan Saif Uddowlah stated that we will be developing leaders for a changing world and focus on sustaining and rebuilding economies.

He also plans on working towards motivating the workforce, preserving mental health and cultivating a global leadership mentality among members by amplifying their existing skills and talents through high quality events and training.

JCI is a global organization of young leaders aged 18-40 who are dedicated to creating the positive change they wish to see in themselves and the world.









