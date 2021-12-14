Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 December, 2021, 6:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

JCI Dhaka Cosmopolitan elects new executive body

Published : Tuesday, 14 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 295
Business Desk

JCI Dhaka Cosmopolitan elects new executive body

JCI Dhaka Cosmopolitan elects new executive body

The new executive committee of JCI Dhaka Cosmopolitan has been elected for the year 2022 at the Fourth General Assembly of JCI held at Six Season Hotel in the capital on Sunday.
The event was presided over by Saif Uddowlah, the Local President 2021 of JCI Dhaka Cosmopolitan, says a press release.
Rezwan Ul Haque was elected as the Local President of JCI Dhaka Cosmopolitan for 2022. Ms. Samiha Akhter was elected as Executive Vice President.
Chowdhury Golam Noor-A-Sunny and. Jawad Yusuf, Ms. Syeda Amina Ali, Ms. Sarjana Mahatab have been elected as Vice Presidents.
Local President of JCI Dhaka Cosmopolitan Saif Uddowlah stated that we will be developing leaders for a changing world and focus on sustaining and rebuilding economies.
He also plans on working towards motivating the workforce, preserving mental health and cultivating a global leadership mentality among members by amplifying their existing skills and talents through high quality events and training.
JCI is a global organization of young leaders aged 18-40 who are dedicated to creating the positive change they wish to see in themselves and the world.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Business Events
Microsoft sets up platform for growth of businesses
Dhaka Cast gets digital award
Energypac approves 10pc cash dividend at AGM
Development fair 2021 held at Planning Ministry
Emirates announces exciting lucky draw during DSF
Winners of UiPath Automation Excellence Awards named
Stocks fall for 2nd running day on selling


Latest News
Martyred Intellectuals Day being observed in Panchagarh
Kim Kardashian passes key exam to become a lawyer
Belarus jails opposition leader's husband for 18 years
Belarusian opposition leader jailed for 18 years over protests
A 'huge star' groped me during audition, says James Bond actress Naomie Harris
Norway tightens Covid curbs amid Omicron surge
ACCA Careers, Career Navigator launched
Cop killed in Narayanganj road accident
Bangladesh reports 295 fresh cases from Covid
Yunus receives ‘Champion of Global Change Award’
Most Read News
Blinken begins Asia tour, with China in focus
Business sentiment cautious in Japan as virus fears linger
One killed, 10 injured in Pabna pre-polls violence
Israeli PM meets Abu Dhabi crown prince on historic visit
Man slaughters wife, son suspecting extramarital affair
Boris Johnson warns of omicron 'tidal wave'
Unnatural death of teacher: Closure of KUET extended
After UAE law change, out-of-wedlock babies still in shadows
Bangabandhu Parishad USA calls for withdrawal of sanction on RAB
South Africa’s president tests corona positive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft