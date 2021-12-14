GP wins National Digital Bangladesh Award 2021



GP CEO Yasir Azman (3rd from left) receiving award from ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak (Second from right) at Bangabandhu International Conference Center on Sunday.

The award was handed over to the Tech Service Leader and Connectivity Partner to Digital Bangladesh on Sunday, through an award ceremony at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC).

Prime Minister, Her Excellency Sheikh Hasina graced the event and handed over the award virtually. ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak handed over the award on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to GP CEO Yasir Azman. Higher officials from the organization, including Khairul Basher, Head of Communications, Farhana Islam, Head of Youth, Skills and Employment and Sohel Rana, Lead Specialist, Innovation, Digital and Strategy and other distinguished personnel from various leading organizations, were present at the ceremony.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister for ICT, said, "The Government has been putting serious emphasis on creating ICT awareness and promoting technology as the enabler for the promised Digital Bangladesh. In this regard, rewarding the deserving initiatives and the patronizing organizations could be a praiseworthy step to keep the spirit high. Winning programs are paving the way for our nation to prepare for the forthcoming tech revolution in business and other major sectors. Congratulations to all the winners of the national 'Digital Bangladesh Award,' your contributions to society shall be cherished."

Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone, thanked the organizers for recognizing the organization's efforts in upskilling the youth for a better tomorrow. "I would like to take the opportunity to thank our Hon'able Prime Minister for recognizing our contributions to the Digital Bangladesh journey I am humbled and honored to be receiving the award. To reiterate our social commitment and truly empower the nation, Grameenphone believes in taking a youth-first approach, upskilling and reskilling them with industry-first initiatives like FutureNation and GP Accelerator to enable and unleash the potential of the demographic dividend into future drivers of economic progress, and tap into the 4IR opportunities. In this era of digitalization, it is important for us to step up and be a part of the change that is inevitable, and recognitions like this inspire us and motivate us with a deep sense of empowering Bangladesh to collectively equip our youth with future-ready skills and march towards becoming a knowledge-based high-income country by 2041."



















