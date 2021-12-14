False information in banking transaction a punishable offence

False information in bank transactions is punishable by a maximum of three years imprisonment and a fine of Tk5 million.

With this provision, the Cabinet has given final approval to the draft law of banking 'Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2021'.

The approval was given at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday.

Ministers, state ministers and other concerned officials attended the cabinet meeting from the office of the Cabinet Division in the secretariat while Prime Minister chaired it from Gana Bhaban via video conference.

After the meeting Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam announced the approval at a press briefing. He said, when there was no law on payments and settlements in the banking system wrong information was widespread. This law has been brought to stop it under digital transactions.

There are 47 sections in the draft law. However, cryptocurrency or virtual currency was not included in the draft law, the cabinet secretary said.

"Cryptocurrency is not involved," he said. Cryptocurrency is not a currency and its transaction is not approved by the central bank. Digital banking does not mean cryptocurrency, it needs to be taken care of.

Khandaker Anwarul Islam said that the draft law speaks of punishment for various crimes. He said that in the draft law, provision has been made to remove the owner, director, chief executive, manager, secretary or any other official of the bank companies in case of any crime committed by the bank or the company.

The cabinet secretary said the draft law specifies how transactions will be made, paid, managed and services will be provided. Violators would face up to five years of prison and a fine of up to Tk5 million penalty or both for violating the law.

'Suppose someone is suspended for any reason, then he will not be able to transact, but if he runs transacts in violation of the order, he will face punishment. That is the supreme punishment. "

Khandaker Anwarul Islam said, "Giving false information, documents or statements can lead to imprisonment for a maximum of three years or a fine of up to Tk5 million or both."

Asked why the new law was needed, the cabinet secretary said, "There was no law on the management of payments, it was done under the rules. Now it turns out that it is going digital. These were not in the regulations. That is why the whole system has been brought into the law separately.















