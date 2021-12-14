Video
ICSB announces Nat'l Award for excellence in corporate governance

Published : Tuesday, 14 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 381
Business Correspondent

Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB) organized its 8th ICSB National Award for Corporate Governance Excellence 2020 at hotel Radisson Blu on Sunday.
40 companies were recognized in this ceremony for good corporate governance. The companies were mainly judged in terms of how well they promoted corporate fairness, transparency and accountability in the overall management of their team in the year 2020, says a press release.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, was the chief guest on the occasion. He handed over trophies and certificates to winning companies in 13 categories, listed in DSE & CSE.
BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam and Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh attended the event as special guests. Muzaffar Ahmed FCMA, FCS, President of ICSB chaired the award-giving program. Itrat Husain FCMA, FCS, Former President & Chairman of Corp
On this occasion the 5th and 6th Bangladesh Secretarial Standards (BSS-5 and BSS-6) developed by ICSB were released. Former President of ICSB and Council Member Mohammad Sanaullah FCS, made the keynote address.
Among the awardees in General Banking sector, BRAC Bank achieved the gold award while Eastern Bank and Dutch-Bangla Bank obtained silver and bronze respectively.
In Islami banking category, Shahjalal Islami Bank achieved gold while Islami Bank Bangladesh and Social Islami Bank obtained silver and bronze respectively.
In the category of non-banking financial institutions, Delta Brac Housing Finance Corporation achieved gold while IDLC Finance and Bangladesh Finance and Investment Company achieved Silver and Bronze respectively.
In General Insurance category, Green Delta Insurance Company  received the gold award while Reliance Insurance Limited and Prime Insurance Company received Silver and Bronze respectively.
In Life Insurance categories Pragati Life Insurance received the gold award, National Life Insurance Company got the silver award and Sonali Life Insurance Company got the bronze award.
Similarly, in the categories of pharmaceutical and chemical companies, Square Pharmaceuticals got the gold while Beximco Pharmaceuticals and IBN SINA Pharmaceutical Industry achieved silver and bronze respectively.
Among Textiles and RMG companies, Matin Spinning Mills got the gold, Paramount Textile bagged silver, while Envoy Textiles bagged bronze.
In Food and Allied category, Golden Harvest Agro Industries achieved  gold, Unilever Consumer Care won silver and Olympic Industries got bronze.
Likewise, in IT and telecom categories Grameenphone achieved gold while Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company and aamra networks  achieved silver and bronze respectively.
In engineering company category, Singer Bangladesh got gold while BBS Cables and Walton Hi-Tech Industries bagged silver and bronze respectively.
In manufacturing categories British American Tobacco Bangladesh won the gold, Marico Bangladesh achieved silver. The bronze award was awarded to two companies, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited and RAK Ceramics (Bangladesh) Limited.
 In fuel & power category Summit Power received gold while MJL Bangladesh and United Power Generation & Distribution Company achieved silver and bronze respectively.
Finally, in the service category, Unique Hotel & Resorts got the gold while Eastern Housing and Summit Alliance Port achieved silver and bronze respectively.


