BB fears nearly Tk 10,000cr tied up with MFS is at risk

With the increase in number of mobile financial service (MFS) accounts and the amount of unused money or deposits, security of around 10,000 crore is facing greater risk.

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) sees this rapid growth of e-money as abnormal. The central bank is also concerned about the proper use of funds deposited with MFS service providers. Experts fear that many people in the country will be affected if a large MFS service provider crashes and discipline in financial sector will collapse.

At the end of June 2021, the number of registered customers of MFS companies stood at 9.97 crore. But half of the accounts of this huge customer base are not active. In June the number of active account holders was just around 4.09 crore.

At the end of June, the combined balance sheet of all MFS accounts stood at Tk 9,200 crore. About 85 per cent of the amount is under the control of largest player, bKash, which enjoys close to 50 per cent market share. At present bKash registered customers is more than 5 crore.

Coronavirus has pushed more people's reliance on MFS providers such as on bKash, Rocket and Nagad. As a result, the number of customers in mobile banking increased during the pandemic period.

Mobile banking is now an easy and popular service in the country due to the convenience of instant transactions. However, the former governor of Bangladesh Bank Salehuddin Ahmed said it is not right to have so much money tied up with MFS.

He told The Daily Obserber that MFS companies never operate like banks. Their service is only used for transferring payments or paying customers. Depositing so much money with MFS is against financial norms. Salehuddin said the central bank does not have direct control over MFS institutions.

'Unclaimed deposits in bank have to be deposited in the central bank. It is unknown at this time what unclaimed deposits are laying in the MFS. It will be the responsibility of BB's to look after the portfolio of MFS,' he added.

Customers need to be identified while withdrawing money from accounts that have not been cashing out for a long time, he said. 'If this does not work, then the money deposited as unused needs to be taken under the control of the central bank.

'The implementation of monetary policy targets will also be hampered if huge sums of money are concentrating in MFS institutions,' Salehuddin said.

Kamal Quadir, chief executive officer of bKash, categorically said all bKash customers' money is safe. 'According to government policy, we have to invest 25 percent of our customers' money in treasury bill-bonds,' he told The Daily Observer.

At present, 35 per cent of the money has been invested to that end. 'All the money of our customers is safe. It remains to be seen whether other institutions will invest in the policy,' Kamal said.



