Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 December, 2021, 6:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Special injection accelerated  Mathews' rapid recovery

Published : Tuesday, 14 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 313
Bipin Dani

Decision to play Angelo Mathews (and lead the Colombo Stars team) in a match against Galle Gladiators on Sunday night was taken at the "last moment", according to one of the franchise management sources.
Original plan was to make his first appearance in the second edition of the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) on December 14.
"It was a novel idea to play him and open the innings. It was also decided that he would score most of his runs by big shots and not run for singles", the source, speaking exclusively over the telephone from Colombo, said on Monday morning.
The plan succeeded. Mathews' 73 runs off 57 balls had 11 boundaries (8 fours and three sixes). It was the adjudicator's decision to award the Player of the Match award to Dinesh Chandimal and not Mathews.  
"Our medical team, headed by Dr. Asella Ratnayake ensured Accelerated Post Player Rehabilitation instead of traditional treatment, in which the player can get recovery only after 4-6 weeks, whereas Mathews could play within two weeks after sustaining the injury".
Mathews was given PRP injection before the match, it is also learnt. The Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Injection accelerates the healing of injured tendons, ligaments, muscles and joints.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Special injection accelerated  Mathews' rapid recovery
Bangladesh floods Bhutan's net 6-0
Rohit hopes to end India's world title drought
Independence Cup's semifinals today
Hazlewood out of 2nd Ashes Test
Bangladesh enters in a new era as host
Mithun pays off Domingo's faith, hits ton as opener
Juve held at Venezia, Vlahovic continues red-hot form


Latest News
Martyred Intellectuals Day being observed in Panchagarh
Kim Kardashian passes key exam to become a lawyer
Belarus jails opposition leader's husband for 18 years
Belarusian opposition leader jailed for 18 years over protests
A 'huge star' groped me during audition, says James Bond actress Naomie Harris
Norway tightens Covid curbs amid Omicron surge
ACCA Careers, Career Navigator launched
Cop killed in Narayanganj road accident
Bangladesh reports 295 fresh cases from Covid
Yunus receives ‘Champion of Global Change Award’
Most Read News
Blinken begins Asia tour, with China in focus
Business sentiment cautious in Japan as virus fears linger
One killed, 10 injured in Pabna pre-polls violence
Israeli PM meets Abu Dhabi crown prince on historic visit
Man slaughters wife, son suspecting extramarital affair
Boris Johnson warns of omicron 'tidal wave'
Unnatural death of teacher: Closure of KUET extended
After UAE law change, out-of-wedlock babies still in shadows
Bangabandhu Parishad USA calls for withdrawal of sanction on RAB
South Africa’s president tests corona positive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft