Bangladesh floods Bhutan's net 6-0



Bangladesh Women's Under-19 National Football players celebrating after thrashing Bhutan in the SAFF Under-19 Women's Championship 2021 on Monday.

Striker Tohura Khatun and Shaheda Akter Ripa made a brace each while Ritu Porna Chakma and Maria Manda netted one goal each for the home side at Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur, Dhaka.

The defending champion Bangladesh had a 4-0 win over the same rival in the semifinals of the previous event in 2018.

Considering the ranking and statistics, the host women were expected to win the match as usual. This time, the red and green outfits extended the winning margin only.

On Monday, Bangladesh had complete control over the match full time as the strikers kept striking in the danger zone the whole time while the defenders too were seen coming up on the upper flank.

Bangladesh women went ahead in the 2nd minute of the match with a goal by Tohura.

Despite several efforts, the second goal was scored in the 40th minute as Shaheda converted a pass of Maria.

Heading on a cross of Shaheda, Tohura extended the margin in the injury time of the first half.

After the breather, a powerful shot of Shaheda shattered the post in the 47th minute.

Ritu Porna Chakma extended the scoreline in the 69th minute hitting the net with a left footed shot.

Maria had sunk the opponent scoring the team's sixth goal in the added time.

Previously, Bhutan the Dragon girls had a flying start in the event with a 5-0 win over Sri Lanka in the opening match on Saturday while the host women played a goalless draw match against Nepal in the second match on the same day.

Bangladesh will face India on 17 December at 3:00 pm.







