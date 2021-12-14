Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 December, 2021, 6:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

SAFF U19 Women\'s Championship

Bangladesh floods Bhutan's net 6-0

Published : Tuesday, 14 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 294
Sports Reporter

SAFF U19 Women's Championship
Bangladesh Women's Under-19 National Football players celebrating after thrashing Bhutan in the SAFF Under-19 Women's Championship 2021 on Monday.

Bangladesh Women's Under-19 National Football players celebrating after thrashing Bhutan in the SAFF Under-19 Women's Championship 2021 on Monday.

The host Bangladesh Women's Under-19 National Football Team had a 6-0 big win over Bhutan in the SAFF Under-19 Women's Championship 2021 on Monday.
Striker Tohura Khatun and Shaheda Akter Ripa made a brace each while Ritu Porna Chakma and Maria Manda netted one goal each for the home side at Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur, Dhaka.
The defending champion Bangladesh had a 4-0 win over the same rival in the semifinals of the previous event in 2018.
Considering the ranking and statistics, the host women were expected to win the match as usual. This time, the red and green outfits extended the winning margin only.
On Monday, Bangladesh had complete control over the match full time as the strikers kept striking in the danger zone the whole time while the defenders too were seen coming up on the upper flank.
Bangladesh women went ahead in the 2nd minute of the match with a goal by Tohura.
Despite several efforts, the second goal was scored in the 40th minute as Shaheda converted a pass of Maria.
Heading on a cross of Shaheda, Tohura extended the margin in the injury time of the first half.
After the breather, a powerful shot of Shaheda shattered the post in the 47th minute.
Ritu Porna Chakma extended the scoreline in the 69th minute hitting the net with a left footed shot.
Maria had sunk the opponent scoring the team's sixth goal in the added time.
Previously, Bhutan the Dragon girls had a flying start in the event with a 5-0 win over Sri Lanka in the opening match on Saturday while the host women played a goalless draw match against Nepal in the second match on the same day.
Bangladesh will face India on 17 December at 3:00 pm.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Special injection accelerated  Mathews' rapid recovery
Bangladesh floods Bhutan's net 6-0
Rohit hopes to end India's world title drought
Independence Cup's semifinals today
Hazlewood out of 2nd Ashes Test
Bangladesh enters in a new era as host
Mithun pays off Domingo's faith, hits ton as opener
Juve held at Venezia, Vlahovic continues red-hot form


Latest News
Martyred Intellectuals Day being observed in Panchagarh
Kim Kardashian passes key exam to become a lawyer
Belarus jails opposition leader's husband for 18 years
Belarusian opposition leader jailed for 18 years over protests
A 'huge star' groped me during audition, says James Bond actress Naomie Harris
Norway tightens Covid curbs amid Omicron surge
ACCA Careers, Career Navigator launched
Cop killed in Narayanganj road accident
Bangladesh reports 295 fresh cases from Covid
Yunus receives ‘Champion of Global Change Award’
Most Read News
Blinken begins Asia tour, with China in focus
Business sentiment cautious in Japan as virus fears linger
One killed, 10 injured in Pabna pre-polls violence
Israeli PM meets Abu Dhabi crown prince on historic visit
Man slaughters wife, son suspecting extramarital affair
Boris Johnson warns of omicron 'tidal wave'
Unnatural death of teacher: Closure of KUET extended
After UAE law change, out-of-wedlock babies still in shadows
Bangabandhu Parishad USA calls for withdrawal of sanction on RAB
South Africa’s president tests corona positive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft