Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 December, 2021, 6:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Rohit hopes to end India's world title drought

Published : Tuesday, 14 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 301

NEW DELHI, DEC 13: India's new limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma said he hopes to win a world title for the cricket-crazy nation, an achievement that eluded his sacked predecessor Virat Kohli.
During Kohli's five-year tenure India rose in the one-day, Twenty20 and Test rankings but missed out on securing a single international tournament.
India, who last won a world crown -- the Champions Trophy -- in 2013, failed to make the semi-finals in this year's T20 World Cup and got knocked out in the last four of the 2019 50-over showpiece event.
The team also lost the inaugural World Test Championship final to New Zealand in June.
"The last ICC trophy we won was in 2013, since then we haven't won but I don't think we did anything wrong after that," Rohit, 34, said in a video on the Board of Control for Cricket in India's official website on Sunday.
"We played as a team, we performed as a team, it's just that we couldn't get that extra inch that we look forward to," he said.
"There is a lot of World Cup coming up. India will definitely be eyeing to do well in all those World Cups."
Kohli was fired as captain of India's ODI side last week, a month after he stepped down as the T20 leader following the T20 World Cup.
But the 33-year-old remains Test captain and will lead India in three Tests in South Africa starting on December 26.
Rohit praised Kohli for his leadership since he took over the limited-overs job from M.S. Dhoni in 2017.
"He has put the team in a position where there is no looking back. Those five years that he has led the team, he led from the front every time we stepped onto the park," Rohit said in the BCCI video.
"There was clear grit, determination to win every game. That was the message to the entire squad and we had a great time playing under him."
Kohli's removal copped criticism from pundits and fans, especially after the announcement came in one line at the bottom of a press release about the squad for the South Africa tour, which will also include three ODIs.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Special injection accelerated  Mathews' rapid recovery
Bangladesh floods Bhutan's net 6-0
Rohit hopes to end India's world title drought
Independence Cup's semifinals today
Hazlewood out of 2nd Ashes Test
Bangladesh enters in a new era as host
Mithun pays off Domingo's faith, hits ton as opener
Juve held at Venezia, Vlahovic continues red-hot form


Latest News
Martyred Intellectuals Day being observed in Panchagarh
Kim Kardashian passes key exam to become a lawyer
Belarus jails opposition leader's husband for 18 years
Belarusian opposition leader jailed for 18 years over protests
A 'huge star' groped me during audition, says James Bond actress Naomie Harris
Norway tightens Covid curbs amid Omicron surge
ACCA Careers, Career Navigator launched
Cop killed in Narayanganj road accident
Bangladesh reports 295 fresh cases from Covid
Yunus receives ‘Champion of Global Change Award’
Most Read News
Blinken begins Asia tour, with China in focus
Business sentiment cautious in Japan as virus fears linger
One killed, 10 injured in Pabna pre-polls violence
Israeli PM meets Abu Dhabi crown prince on historic visit
Man slaughters wife, son suspecting extramarital affair
Boris Johnson warns of omicron 'tidal wave'
Unnatural death of teacher: Closure of KUET extended
After UAE law change, out-of-wedlock babies still in shadows
Bangabandhu Parishad USA calls for withdrawal of sanction on RAB
South Africa’s president tests corona positive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft