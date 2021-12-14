Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 December, 2021, 6:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Independence Cup's semifinals today

Published : Tuesday, 14 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 285

Both the semifinals of the Independence Cup Football will be held today (Tuesday) at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur area.
Abahani Limited, Dhaka will take on Saif Sporting Club in the first semifinal at 5.15 pm while Bashundhara Kings meet Bangladesh Police Football Club in the second semis that kicks off at 8 pm.
Earlier, on way to the semifinal, Abahani Limited, Dhaka, reached semifinal crushing 10 men Bangladesh Army Football team by 4-0 goals in the first quarterfinal while Saif Sporting Club confirmed their spot of last four when they beat 10 men Swadhinata Krira Sangha by 2-0 goals in the second quarterfinal.
On the other hand, Bangladesh Police Football Club reached semifinal when they beat Sheikh Russel Keira Chakra Club by 1-0 goal in the third quarterfinal while star-studded Bashundhara Kings dumped 10-man Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by 4-0 goals in the fourth quarterfinal match.
The traditional sky blue Dhanmondi outfit Abahani Limited, Dhaka maintained their supremacy in the group phase matches. They beat Swadhinata Krira Sangha by 2-1 goals in their first match and emerged group champions by defeating Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society by 3-1 goals in their second and last group A match of the competition.
Saif Sporting Club, earlier beat Bangladesh Army football team by 2-1 goals in their group opening match. In their second group match, the team defeated Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra by 3-2 goals and played out to a 1-1 goal draw with Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited in their last group match of the tournament.
Bashundhara Kings also emerged group D top. They dumped Bangladesh Navy Football Club by 6-0 goals in their group opening match. In their second group match, they edged past Bangladesh Police Football Club by 1-0 goals and emerged group champions by defeating Chittagong Abahani Limited by 3-0 goals in their third and last group match.
Bangladesh Police Football club, who earlier finished group B runners-up, played out to a 1-1 goal draw with Chittagong Abahani Limited in their group opening match, lost to Kings by 0-1 goal in their second group match and again shared point with Bangladesh Navy Football team playing to a 1-1 goal draw in their third and last group match.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Special injection accelerated  Mathews' rapid recovery
Bangladesh floods Bhutan's net 6-0
Rohit hopes to end India's world title drought
Independence Cup's semifinals today
Hazlewood out of 2nd Ashes Test
Bangladesh enters in a new era as host
Mithun pays off Domingo's faith, hits ton as opener
Juve held at Venezia, Vlahovic continues red-hot form


Latest News
Martyred Intellectuals Day being observed in Panchagarh
Kim Kardashian passes key exam to become a lawyer
Belarus jails opposition leader's husband for 18 years
Belarusian opposition leader jailed for 18 years over protests
A 'huge star' groped me during audition, says James Bond actress Naomie Harris
Norway tightens Covid curbs amid Omicron surge
ACCA Careers, Career Navigator launched
Cop killed in Narayanganj road accident
Bangladesh reports 295 fresh cases from Covid
Yunus receives ‘Champion of Global Change Award’
Most Read News
Blinken begins Asia tour, with China in focus
Business sentiment cautious in Japan as virus fears linger
One killed, 10 injured in Pabna pre-polls violence
Israeli PM meets Abu Dhabi crown prince on historic visit
Man slaughters wife, son suspecting extramarital affair
Boris Johnson warns of omicron 'tidal wave'
Unnatural death of teacher: Closure of KUET extended
After UAE law change, out-of-wedlock babies still in shadows
Bangabandhu Parishad USA calls for withdrawal of sanction on RAB
South Africa’s president tests corona positive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft