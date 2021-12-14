Independence Cup's semifinals today

Both the semifinals of the Independence Cup Football will be held today (Tuesday) at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur area.

Abahani Limited, Dhaka will take on Saif Sporting Club in the first semifinal at 5.15 pm while Bashundhara Kings meet Bangladesh Police Football Club in the second semis that kicks off at 8 pm.

Earlier, on way to the semifinal, Abahani Limited, Dhaka, reached semifinal crushing 10 men Bangladesh Army Football team by 4-0 goals in the first quarterfinal while Saif Sporting Club confirmed their spot of last four when they beat 10 men Swadhinata Krira Sangha by 2-0 goals in the second quarterfinal.

On the other hand, Bangladesh Police Football Club reached semifinal when they beat Sheikh Russel Keira Chakra Club by 1-0 goal in the third quarterfinal while star-studded Bashundhara Kings dumped 10-man Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by 4-0 goals in the fourth quarterfinal match.

The traditional sky blue Dhanmondi outfit Abahani Limited, Dhaka maintained their supremacy in the group phase matches. They beat Swadhinata Krira Sangha by 2-1 goals in their first match and emerged group champions by defeating Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society by 3-1 goals in their second and last group A match of the competition.

Saif Sporting Club, earlier beat Bangladesh Army football team by 2-1 goals in their group opening match. In their second group match, the team defeated Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra by 3-2 goals and played out to a 1-1 goal draw with Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited in their last group match of the tournament.

Bashundhara Kings also emerged group D top. They dumped Bangladesh Navy Football Club by 6-0 goals in their group opening match. In their second group match, they edged past Bangladesh Police Football Club by 1-0 goals and emerged group champions by defeating Chittagong Abahani Limited by 3-0 goals in their third and last group match.

Bangladesh Police Football club, who earlier finished group B runners-up, played out to a 1-1 goal draw with Chittagong Abahani Limited in their group opening match, lost to Kings by 0-1 goal in their second group match and again shared point with Bangladesh Navy Football team playing to a 1-1 goal draw in their third and last group match. -BSS







