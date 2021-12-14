Video
Hazlewood out of 2nd Ashes Test

Published : Tuesday, 14 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 422

ADELAIDE, DEC 13: Injured Australian paceman Josh Hazlewood was Monday ruled out of the second Ashes Test against England in Adelaide this week, with Jhye Richardson or Michael Neser in line to replace him.
The 30-year-old suffered a side strain during Australia's nine-wicket thumping of the visitors in the opening Test at Brisbane and has returned home to rest.
"Hazlewood returned to Sydney yesterday afternoon for further assessment and rehabilitation with a decision on his fitness for the Boxing Day Test (in Melbourne) to be made in due course," Cricket Australia said.
His absence is a big blow ahead of the Adelaide day-night Test starting Thursday, with Hazlewood boasting a pink-ball record of 32 wickets at just 19.90.    -AFP


