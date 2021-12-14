Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 December, 2021, 6:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Hero Asian Champions Trophy Hockey

Bangladesh enters in a new era as host

Korea, India engage in opener today

Published : Tuesday, 14 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 337
Sports Reporter

Dato' Tayyab Ikram, the Chief Executive of the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF), Abdur Rashid Sikder, a member of the executive committee of Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) and the Vice-President of Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF), and all five skippers of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2021 in a press meet on Monday at Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka. photo: Observer

Dato' Tayyab Ikram, the Chief Executive of the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF), Abdur Rashid Sikder, a member of the executive committee of Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) and the Vice-President of Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF), and all five skippers of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2021 in a press meet on Monday at Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka. photo: Observer

Bangladesh is entering a new era as a host when the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Hockey is beginning today (Tuesday) at Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka.
Bangladesh hosted a lot of international events. But arranging such a high profile international event like Asian Champions Trophy, the country is truly entering a new era. The event is scheduled to be held in Dhaka from 14 to 22 December.
A total of five top hockey teams in Asia are playing the prestigious Hockey event. The participating teams are India, Korea, Japan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.
The teams will engage in the round-robin league from Tuesday to Sunday. The four toppers will play the semis on 21 December while the final and place deciders are on 22 December.
Just before the tournament, a few changes were made in the tournament schedule after Malaysia, one of the teams of the event, withdrew its name. This occurred as the entire Malaysia team had to undergo a compulsory quarantine procedure after one or two players of the team were tested positive with Coronavirus Disease (COVID). As the tournament would be almost finished when they could reach Dhaka after the quarantine phase,  they decided to withdraw their name instead.
Korea and India national hockey teams are engaging in the opener at 3:30 pm. Pakistan will face Japan in the other match on the day at 6:00 pm.
Pakistan and India are the joint defending Champions as the final of the previous edition of this event was called off due to a heavy downpour.
In this regard, a press meet was held on Monday at Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium. Dato' Tayyab Ikram, the Chief Executive of the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) also Member of the IOC Commission, Abdur Rashid Sikder, a member of the executive committee of Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) and the Vice-President of Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF), and skippers of the five teams attended the press meet.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Special injection accelerated  Mathews' rapid recovery
Bangladesh floods Bhutan's net 6-0
Rohit hopes to end India's world title drought
Independence Cup's semifinals today
Hazlewood out of 2nd Ashes Test
Bangladesh enters in a new era as host
Mithun pays off Domingo's faith, hits ton as opener
Juve held at Venezia, Vlahovic continues red-hot form


Latest News
Martyred Intellectuals Day being observed in Panchagarh
Kim Kardashian passes key exam to become a lawyer
Belarus jails opposition leader's husband for 18 years
Belarusian opposition leader jailed for 18 years over protests
A 'huge star' groped me during audition, says James Bond actress Naomie Harris
Norway tightens Covid curbs amid Omicron surge
ACCA Careers, Career Navigator launched
Cop killed in Narayanganj road accident
Bangladesh reports 295 fresh cases from Covid
Yunus receives ‘Champion of Global Change Award’
Most Read News
Blinken begins Asia tour, with China in focus
Business sentiment cautious in Japan as virus fears linger
One killed, 10 injured in Pabna pre-polls violence
Israeli PM meets Abu Dhabi crown prince on historic visit
Man slaughters wife, son suspecting extramarital affair
Boris Johnson warns of omicron 'tidal wave'
Unnatural death of teacher: Closure of KUET extended
After UAE law change, out-of-wedlock babies still in shadows
Bangabandhu Parishad USA calls for withdrawal of sanction on RAB
South Africa’s president tests corona positive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft