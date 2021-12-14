Bangladesh enters in a new era as host



Dato' Tayyab Ikram, the Chief Executive of the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF), Abdur Rashid Sikder, a member of the executive committee of Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) and the Vice-President of Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF), and all five skippers of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2021 in a press meet on Monday at Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka. photo: Observer

Bangladesh hosted a lot of international events. But arranging such a high profile international event like Asian Champions Trophy, the country is truly entering a new era. The event is scheduled to be held in Dhaka from 14 to 22 December.

A total of five top hockey teams in Asia are playing the prestigious Hockey event. The participating teams are India, Korea, Japan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The teams will engage in the round-robin league from Tuesday to Sunday. The four toppers will play the semis on 21 December while the final and place deciders are on 22 December.

Just before the tournament, a few changes were made in the tournament schedule after Malaysia, one of the teams of the event, withdrew its name. This occurred as the entire Malaysia team had to undergo a compulsory quarantine procedure after one or two players of the team were tested positive with Coronavirus Disease (COVID). As the tournament would be almost finished when they could reach Dhaka after the quarantine phase, they decided to withdraw their name instead.

Korea and India national hockey teams are engaging in the opener at 3:30 pm. Pakistan will face Japan in the other match on the day at 6:00 pm.

Pakistan and India are the joint defending Champions as the final of the previous edition of this event was called off due to a heavy downpour.

In this regard, a press meet was held on Monday at Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium. Dato' Tayyab Ikram, the Chief Executive of the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) also Member of the IOC Commission, Abdur Rashid Sikder, a member of the executive committee of Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) and the Vice-President of Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF), and skippers of the five teams attended the press meet.







