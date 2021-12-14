Mithun pays off Domingo's faith, hits ton as opener



Mohammad Mithun celebrating after scoring a ton in the ongoing BCL.

In absence of Tamim Iqbal Bangladesh have been struggling to find an appropriate opening pair especially in red ball games. Tigers' head coach Russell Domingo therefore, advised Mithun to bat as opener and requested BCL organizers to send Mithun to start the innings. Walton Central Zone, the team in which Mithun is playing, kept the request of South African mastermind and got immediate result. They got brilliant start from their opening pair to claim the ridding seat.



Central Zone vs North Zone

Central Zone invited North Zone to bat first at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on Monday and tied for 219 runs. Central Zone ended day-1 posting 61 runs without any damage and ended the game of day-2 with 211 runs lead ridding on the bat of Mithun and Mizanur Rahman.

Mithun resumed batting from overnight's 43 and stopped at 176. He sustained 390 minutes in the middle and faced 257 balls to hit 21 boundaries and couple of over-boundaries. Mizanur on the other hand, 15 fell runs shorts of Mithun, who faced 243 ball to hit as many four as Mithun and played over the top shots thrice. Duo stood 327-runs' opening partnership, which is the 3rd highest opening pairs' accumulation in the history of country's first class cricket.

Soumya Sarkar and Salman Hossain were batting on 39 and 40 runs respectively after the departure of two centurion WCZ batters.



South Zone vs East Zone

BCB South Zone got 28 runs' lead against Islami Bank East Zone at Shaheed Kamaruzzaman Stadium, Rajshahi ridding on the bat of Zakir Hossain and Anamul Haque Bijoy.

Bijoy got out scoring 88 runs while Zakir was batting on 91 while calling off the game of the day-2. Besides, skipper Forhad Reza collected 38 runs whereas Mahedi Hasan was unbeaten with 28 runs as Southerns were 288 for six in their first innings on Monday.

Nayeem Hasan took three wickets while Mohammad Ashraful picked two.

Earlier, East Zone were bowled out for 260 runs. Old swan Mohammad Ashraful scored 61 runs while Imrul Kayes missed a fifty for four runs. Besides, Shahadat Hossain and Rejaur Rahman Reza both scored 30 runs each.

Mahedi Hasan and Nasum Ahmed shared all 10 Northern's wickets between them equally.











