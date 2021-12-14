Mithila, Faria get anticipatory bail

The High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail for eight weeks to actors Rafiath Rashid Mithila and Shabnam Faria in a case filed over fraud and embezzlement associated with their involvement in Evaly, a shuttered e-commerce platform.

The HC bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim and Md Atwar Rahman passed the order asking them to surrender before a lower court after eight weeks.

Advocate Imtiaz Faruk stood for Mithila while senior advocate Yusuf Hossain Humayun and two others stood for Faria.

On December 4, an aggrieved Evaly customer, Saad Sam Rahman, filed the case with Dhanmondi police station against nine people, including Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel, Chairman Shamima Nasrin, actors Tahsan Khan, Mithila, and Faria.

The other accused in the case are Akash, Arif, Taher and Md Abu Taish Kayes.

Mohammad Rassel and Shamima Nasrin, now behind bars, were shown arrested in this case.

According to the case, celebrities Tahsan Khan, Rafiath Rashid Mithila and Shabnam Faria were in different positions in Evaly. Because of their presence and their various promotional talks, Saad Sam invested Tk 3,18,000 in Evaly. The plaintiff alleged that he was deceived because of the promotional talks of these celebrities.

Tahsan was the goodwill ambassador of Evaly, while Mithila was associated with Evaly as the face of the company's lifestyle products. Besides, Shabnam Faria joined it as the chief public relations officer. -UNB