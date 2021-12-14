US sanction on RAB officials will not affect next election: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said the recent US sanction on seven former and incumbent officers of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) will not put any impact on the next general election.

"The US sanction in the month of victory will encourage militancy but it will not affect the existing Bangladesh-US relations," he told reporters after a meeting at the AL president's political office in the city's Dhanmondi area. Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said there is no reason to get the next election impacted by the US sanction.

"We will hold out our elections. Do we hold the elections as per the advice of the United States?" he questioned.

Replying to a question over the US sanction, the AL General Secretary said there would be an intrigue as the US statement issued the embargo in the month of victory encouraging militancy, its patrons, and terrorists in the country. Asking a question to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, he said: "I want to ask Mirza Fakhrul. He (Fakhrul) supported (BNP leader) Alal, who made a more indecent statement than Murad. This is the basic difference between them and the AL."

"We have taken action against Murad immediately. But they (BNP) supported Alal morally instead of suspending him," he added.

About the reception of senior AL leaders on the occasion of Mujib Year, Quader said the Mujib Year will continue till March next year. -BSS









