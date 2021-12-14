Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 December, 2021, 6:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

US sanction on RAB officials will not affect next election: Quader

Published : Tuesday, 14 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 251

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said the recent US sanction on seven former and incumbent officers of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) will not put any impact on the next general election.
"The US sanction in the month of victory will encourage militancy but it will not affect the existing Bangladesh-US relations," he told reporters after a meeting at the AL president's political office in the city's Dhanmondi area. Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said there is no reason to get the next election impacted by the US sanction.
 "We will hold out our elections. Do we hold the elections as per the advice of the United States?" he questioned.
Replying to a question over the US sanction, the AL General Secretary said there would be an intrigue as the US statement issued the embargo in the month of victory encouraging militancy, its patrons, and terrorists in the country.  Asking a question to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, he said: "I want to ask Mirza Fakhrul. He (Fakhrul) supported (BNP leader) Alal, who made a more indecent statement than Murad. This is the basic difference between them and the AL."
"We have taken action against Murad immediately. But they (BNP) supported Alal morally instead of suspending him," he added.   
About the reception of senior AL leaders on the occasion of Mujib Year, Quader said the Mujib Year will continue till March next year.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mithila, Faria get anticipatory bail
Call to revoke biased US sanctions against RAB
US sanction on RAB officials will not affect next election: Quader
The visiting Mexican Army commander General Eufemio Alberto Ibarra Flores
Govt plotting against Khaleda, country, says Fakhrul
DU White Panel teachers demand unconditional release of Khaleda
Dengue: 42 hospitalized
Two-day programmes on South Plaza of JSon Dec 16-17


Latest News
Martyred Intellectuals Day being observed in Panchagarh
Kim Kardashian passes key exam to become a lawyer
Belarus jails opposition leader's husband for 18 years
Belarusian opposition leader jailed for 18 years over protests
A 'huge star' groped me during audition, says James Bond actress Naomie Harris
Norway tightens Covid curbs amid Omicron surge
ACCA Careers, Career Navigator launched
Cop killed in Narayanganj road accident
Bangladesh reports 295 fresh cases from Covid
Yunus receives ‘Champion of Global Change Award’
Most Read News
Blinken begins Asia tour, with China in focus
Business sentiment cautious in Japan as virus fears linger
One killed, 10 injured in Pabna pre-polls violence
Israeli PM meets Abu Dhabi crown prince on historic visit
Man slaughters wife, son suspecting extramarital affair
Unnatural death of teacher: Closure of KUET extended
Boris Johnson warns of omicron 'tidal wave'
After UAE law change, out-of-wedlock babies still in shadows
Bangabandhu Parishad USA calls for withdrawal of sanction on RAB
South Africa’s president tests corona positive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft