Govt plotting against Khaleda, country, says Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "The government is conspiring not only against Khaleda Zia but also against the country and its independence."

He said this at a meeting of Bangladesh Sammilito Peshajibi Parishad at the Jatiya Press Club on Monday. The programme was organized to demand the unconditional release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and to ensure her medical treatment abroad.

At the same time, Fakhrul Islam called for a massive mass movement to defeat the Awami League government and sent Khaleda Zia abroad for advance treatment.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "Government destroyed our democracy and all our dreams. That's why people of the country and professionals are starting to come out. In this situation, the people, including the political parties and all democratic forces should build a strong mass movement through unity to over through the government."

"For the last one year, we are protesting on the streets demanding to send BNP Chairperson abroad for treatment. This movement is not just a movement to liberate Khaleda Zia, this movement is a movement for the country and the democracy of the country."

Calling on the leaders and activists, the BNP General Secretary said, "We have to take the people to the streets without any further delay











