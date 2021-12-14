DU White Panel teachers demand unconditional release of Khaleda

The White Panel, a BNP-backed teachers association of Dhaka University, on Monday staged a human chain demanding unconditional release of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and permission for her better treatment abroad.

At the programme, the teachers said the government is violating human rights by not permitting Khaleda Zia to go abroad even though she is going through serious diseases.

The panel organised the human chain at the base of Aparajeyo Bangla on the Dhaka University campus at around 11:45 am.

Prof Siddiqur Rahman Khan, Joint Convener of the White Panel, said Khaleda is now struggling with her life.

"The government did not permit her to go abroad for medical treatment despite the country's people's ardent demand.









